



doesn’t blur any lines! Sure, she might have risen to fame in“Blurred Lines” music video, but when it comes to her life, she’s an open book. From intimate moments with husband,, to showing off her hit bikini collection, Inamorata, the 28-year-old isn’t afraid to reveal all. One secret she’s shared lately? Her makeup routine!

In a recent Byrdie interview, the brunette bombshell went through her favorite products. Now, if anyone is wondering if she’s born with her perfect looks? Well, you’re right — but she also credits some seriously affordable items to help out! In fact, it’s this $23 product that’s the secret weapon to her flawless looking brows.

Grab the Anatasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil for $23 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Macy’s and Nordstrom!

By now, you’ve probably heard of Ratajkowski and her extremely impressive accolades. But what you didn’t realize? In addition to starring in fashion campaigns and hit movies, she’s also learned a makeup trick or two along the way.

What is her go-to product for low-key nights out on the town or when creating a sultry date night look? Well, that’s when she turns to the Anatasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil to get the job done!

According to the article, “Ratajkowski relies on a self-created eye shadow palette to add some bronzy depth to the creases of her eyes and down across her waterline,” however when she’s looking to kick things up a notch? “To ensure dimensions, [Ratajkowski] says she’ll strategically swipe this highlighting pen underneath her arches to create some separation between the shadow and her brow.” As far as we’re concerned, that’s genius.

Anatasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil

Grab the Anatasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil for $23 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Macy’s and Nordstrom!

Everyone knows that highlighter is an excellent choice when we’re looking to lift and enhance our cheekbones or noses, but our eyebrows? That’s a complete game-changer. Here, this pencil will instantly add a lifted look when applied to the eye area. It features a matte and shimmer side that will easily transition our makeup looks from afternoon to evening. Now, what’s the verdict here? Reviewers say it creates “brows” that “are on fleek!”

A handful of reviewers called this pencil their “new go-to,” and loved how it “gently highlighted the brow and eye.” While one other said, it “really brightened her eyes” and made them appear “more open.” Another one said it provided both “simple and extravagant” looks and others said this Emily Ratajkowski-approved product was “the best pencil they’ve ever purchased!”

See it: Grab the Anatasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil for $23 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Macy’s and Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Anatasia Beverly Hills products, more makeup, and beauty & personal care also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!