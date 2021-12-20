Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for romance! Not only are the holidays and New Year’s Eve full of opportunities for grand gestures of love, but Valentine’s Day is coming up before you know it too. Whether you’re ready to take that next step and buy a diamond ring for an fairytale-like proposal or simply want to celebrate and treat your significant other or spouse, we’re here to help you out with some ideas.

Ready to add a little (or a lot of) extra sparkle to your true love’s life? We’ve picked out some of our favorite engagement rings and jewelry gifts from across the internet to impress all different types of jewelry lovers. Check them out below!

Best for the Diamond-Obsessed

Shopping for someone who loves a little (or a lot of) opulence? The more diamonds, the better. This Adrianna Papell ring is sure to put the biggest smile on someone’s face as you open that ring box from Kay Jewelers. It features three oval-cut diamonds, plus round-cut diamonds haloing each stone and running down the band!

Get the Adrianna Papell Diamond Engagement Ring 7/8 ct tw Oval & Round-cut 14K White Gold for $2,700 at Kay Jewelers!

Best for the Minimalist

Does the love of your life prefer simpler styles? Go for a solitaire ring like this beauty by Brilliant Earth. This ethically-sourced ring is dainty yet vibrant, and the coolest part is you can customize which diamond shape and what carat goes into it!

Get the Elodie Engagement Ring starting at $850 for the setting at Brilliant Earth!

Best for Under $500

What’s even better than being under $500? This ring being under $350! it’s made with a 10K gold band and features real diamonds and white sapphires for a shiny luminosity that won’t break the bank. People will be shocked by how affordable this ring is — if you ever choose to tell them!

Get the 0.05 C.T T.W. Diamond and 1 1/3 C.T T.G.W. Lab-Grown White Sapphire 3-Stone Ring in 10K White Gold for just $330 at MYKA!

Best Colorful Option

Not everyone wants a white diamond. So how about a pink stone instead? We especially love the way this morganite ring looks with the 18K rose gold. There are still tiny pavé diamonds too for added detail. And how lovely is the band? Any romantic partner is likely to cry with joy over this ring!

Get the Chatelaine® Ring with Morganite and Diamonds in 18K Rose Gold for $1,250 at David Yurman!

Best Necklace

Who feels like home to you? Buy them this diamond necklace to let them know. It’s inspired by the North Star and is incredibly gorgeous and unique. Whoever wears this beauty is going to receive endless compliments — and think of you every time!

Get the North Star Medallion Necklace for $425 at VRAI!

Best Bracelet

This sterling silver tennis bracelet lines up diamond after diamond for a 360-degree shimmer. We love how it was designed to make each diamond appear larger while still keeping the price low. This lovely wrist adornment is even on sale right now!

Get the 1/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Line Bracelet in Sterling Silver (originally $289) for just $230 at Zales!



Best Earrings

Seeing someone artsy who loves something a little different? These pyramid earrings are an exceptional pick. The geometric shape, the turquoise beads, the 14k gold — we know we’re in love with this pair of studs. They cost just over $100 too!

Get the Turquoise Bead Pyramid Studs for just $116 at Ritani!

