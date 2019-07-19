



The magic of scents is real. Walk into any bakery shop and try to tell Us scents aren’t powerful. Just one whiff of freshly baked cookies and suddenly we feel warm and at ease. Fragrances have the ability to put us instantly in a good mood. One sniff of something pleasant can instantly transform any negative thought or feeling into a positive one and who isn’t looking for that?

Nearly 34,000 reviewers found their happy place with this essential oil diffuser! From dealing with stress, insomnia, sinus issues or just bad energy, shoppers love this $20 aromatherapy diffuser to help cure just about anything.

See it: Grab the URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser with prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

The URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser is the small-but-mighty product that has made such a difference for so many people.

We’re swooning over this diffuser for more than one reason, but the first? It comes available in four sensational shades! There’s 02-yellow (a light bamboo-like wood), 03-brown (a dark wood), 04-grey and white and lastly all white. They’re all amazing but the white option has a cool glow-in-the-dark detail everyone will love.

We also love how easy-to-use this diffuser is! Just twist off the top from the base and add water inside with your favorite essential oils. It’s suggested to add anywhere from five to 15 drops of pure essential oil depending on how light or strong you want the scent to be. Twist the top back on and make sure it’s locked and plug it in using the handy power cord. Simply press the “mist” button and it will take a few seconds, but steam and aromas will fill the air in no time.

When it comes to scents, the options are endless! The most commonly used ones are peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree oil and of course, lavender. Lavender is a fan-favorite when looking to reduce stress and eucalyptus has been known to promote calmness, but it’s completely personal preference.

We also have the option to change the color lights of this device. There are seven to choose from that will light the room up with a subtle glow.

What we’re loving the most? Since this diffuser doesn’t use any heat, the essential oils will be in their purest form. How amazing is that! Over 34,000 reviewers who are loving it seem to agree. Across the board, so many reviewers found this diffuser to be extremely beneficial!

One reviewer said it was great for aiding in their insomnia while another one said it helped to reduce stress. Another reviewer loved how it doubled as a humidifier and claimed it helped with her snuffy sinuses come morning. We love the reviewer who called this machine “the little diffuser that could.” According to so many shoppers, this top-rated best-selling diffuser did everything anyone could have ever hoped for and so much more!

