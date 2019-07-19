Found: Our New Favorite Topshop Jeans at Nordstrom!





When it comes to denim, we only want the top brands. When we say “top,” we truly mean it, too. As in, we just found an amazing piece from Topshop!

The Topshop Joni High Waist Jeans are seriously beloved by shoppers. Why? We’d say the fact that they’re super stretchy and extremely figure-flattering have a lot to do with it. The high-rise waist and the cropped hems are so in for modern fashion, as expected from Topshop, and the jegging style is the best way to level up an outfit while still basically feeling like we’re lounging around in leggings!

See it: Get the Topshop Joni High Waist Jeans for just $65 at Nordstrom!

Topshop was founded in London in the basement of a department store back in 1964. Coming from humble beginnings, the brand worked its way up to become the top brand in all of street style, not only in the United Kingdom, but in the United States and beyond. Whenever we need a piece that will take an outfit from drab to fab, Topshop is the first thing on our mind!

Topshop already focuses on creating affordable pieces for everyone to wear, but with this sale, these Joni jeans are basically double the affordable, making them automatically twice as perfect. Who knew that was even possible?

Topshop pieces are all created with current, on-trend consideration and inspiration. They take avant-garde or couture runway styles and transform them into wearable, everyday pieces that will turn heads on the street, but not in an “Oh my gosh, what were you thinking?” kind of way. It’s more of an “Oh my gosh, what are you wearing, because I need it now!”

These pieces are not dupes, though. They’re innovative and trendsetting all on their own. By experimenting with different styles and fabrics, Topshop creates one-of-a-kind pieces that stand out even in a crowd of similar garments. Take these jeans, for example. To put it simply, they’re black jeans. We can find black jeans anywhere we look. But given the choice between any of those and these Topshop ones, we’d pick these every time without a doubt in our mind!

This groundbreaking brand doesn’t just do denim, though they claim to sell a pair of jeans every five seconds. They also create accessories, tops, dresses and more for a full-body style makeover that will impress everyone around. Topshop’s capsule collections and collaborations prove the brand’s versatility, if these jeans weren’t convincing enough on their own!

Shoppers love how durable these jeans are, which is incredibly important, because a piece like this deserves to be worn as often as possible. Especially considering, as shoppers are reporting, how these jeans complement their features and make them feel confident and comfortable!

Now let’s click that “add to bag” button and experience what top denim is really all about!

