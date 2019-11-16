This Express Faux Fur Moto Jacket Is Completely Swoon-Worthy





Cold weather gear can be bulky at times. Of course we want to keep ourselves warm — but who said that we can’t look fashionable while staying toasty at the same time?

The solution to the perfect warm-yet-chic coat that we need in our closets is this amazing faux fur moto jacket from Express. It has all the elements that we want in a trendy piece that we can see ourselves wearing all season long!

Faux fur is having a serious moment right now. Over the past couple of years or so, real fur became less lauded and more frowned upon by the fashion industry. The rise of veganism can be attributed to this trend — as well as PETA’s signature “I’d Rather Go Naked” anti-fur campaign that has been championed by countless celebrities, such as Khloe Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Taraji P. Henson.

Not only is faux a kinder and cruelty-free alternative to the real deal, it’s also significantly less expensive — which we’re all about! And faux fur doesn’t have to look cheap by any means — as perfectly exemplified by this moto jacket. It’s a standout, statement piece that looks incredibly luxe!

The fuzzy faux fur shell of this jacket comes fully lined with a silky fabric. The moto style is evident through the asymmetrical zipper front closure as well as its notched wide lapel and collar. It zips up all the way to the top of the shoulder to provide more coverage for your neck — or further down to display the lapels in their full glory.

The jacket also comes in two different colors. The black option is definitely the more versatile shade, as we all know that black goes with anything and everything in our wardrobes. Even the plainest of outfits can instantly turn into a major look with the addition of this incredible faux fur number.

But for those that have a bolder fashion sense, the dark red option is simply fantastic. It’s a rich color that is perfect for the fall and winter season. Much like the black version, this color also has the capacity to pair well with a bunch of different looks. It might not be quite as versatile — but it’s definitely just as fashionable. It doesn’t matter which color you choose though, because this Express faux fur moto jacket hits all the right marks.

Get the Asymmetrical Zip Faux Fur Moto Jacket for$148 from Express!

