If asked on any given day, we’re certain our list of regrets is never-ending, especially when it comes to fashion and beauty. The one regret we’re confident is on everyone’s list? Waxing, tweezing and removing our eyebrows as an adolescent. Our mothers begged and pleaded with us to not get them waxed — or worse yet, do it ourselves at home. Did we listen? Of course not. Suffice to say, we regret it, especially since it’s all about the brows lately!

Time is precious and we can’t change the past. What we can change? Our future. For shoppers looking to reclaim and recreate the once beautiful, bold and bushy brows of our past, we’ve found the answer. The solution is so simple, it’s magic. Our answer? A wand.

See it: Grab the WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW 1-Step Brow Gel starting at $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

It’s safe to say that the desire for fuller, thicker and bolder brows are nothing new. Let’s go all the way back to the ’90s when a young Cindy Crawford first stepped on the scene. Cindy’s beautiful brows were admired and desired. Fast-forward a decade or two and those same fuller eyebrows have drawn just as much celebrity-influence as ever. Most notable? Cara Delevingne. So much so, a newer generation describes bushy brows as the “Cara Delevingne effect.” So how do we emulate?

The WUNDERBROW 1-Step Brow Gel is the magic wand we didn’t just want, we needed.

The brow gel contains an exclusive blend of hair-like fibers, combined with specifically treated pigments that can fasten onto skin and hair. A Hair Fiber Complex is fused into PermaFix Gel, which can help to lock in natural color onto our brows. Meaning? It’s basically mascara, but for our brows. Even more amazing, the results appear so natural looking, users can anticipate people thinking these are their natural brows!

This product is ideal for users who are looking to put an end to traditional brow pencils that overfill brows and leave them with results that look unnatural. It’s also a less permanent option for those who are not interested in “eyebrow tattooing.” Instead, this magical mascara wand will simply fill, define, shape brows in seconds! It’s truly mesmerizing!

The long-lasting brow gel stays on until it’s removed with face wash or removers. Users in fear of it transferring from their brows to their clothes can be worry-free. The brow gel will transfer onto clothes because the makers of the budge-proof formula claim it will not smudge after it is applied. Phew! Additionally, the brow gel is completely waterproof, sweat-proof and even, swim-proof, which means our brows will survive any and every type of water! Talk about endless benefits!

The only thing more endless than the benefits? The endless shades available!

See it: Grab the WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW 1-Step Brow Gel starting at $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2019, but are subject to change.



In order to achieve the most natural brow ever, users have five shades to select from including auburn, black/brown, blonde, brunette and jet black. For users who are a bit apprehensive to commit to a color that isn’t their exact shade, there is an even simple solution. Users could mix two colors together to get their desired eyebrow shade! For example: mix a blonde with the auburn for a darker bronde shade. Mixing shades makes it equal parts natural as it is customized!

While we can’t help but go on and on about how absolutely amazing this product truly is, perhaps it is best to mention there are nearly 12,600 positive reviews!

Reviewers simply cannot get enough of this brow gel! One reviewer cannot express just how life-changing this product was for her previously thinning eyebrows. With one simple swipe, the wand instantly transformed her eyebrows into beautiful, bold and bushy brows! The user does point out some extremely helpful hints about applications, recommending a light hand when applying. This reviewer is not alone when recommending similar caution that although small, this product is mighty (in the best possible way!).

Other reviews claim just how long-lasting their results were! When compared to other cosmetic brands, many (and we mean, many) reviewers cannot help but express how this wand blew the others out of the park. A handful of reviewers claimed that this product can last for more than a day, with some keeping it on as long a four days straight. Talk about a product that lasts and lasts!

We can literally go on and on about how life-changing and revolutionary this product truly is. Suffice to say, this brow gel has become a staple in our makeup kit but countless shoppers as well.

See it: Grab the WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW 1-Step Brow Gel starting at $17 on Amazon! Not your style? Check out other beauty finds on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!