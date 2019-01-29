CC creams often get passed over when it comes to morning skincare and makeup routines. If we’re already using BB creams, concealers, foundations, powders and beyond, why would we need to add yet another product into the mix? We’re going to answer that with a few more questions: What if the results are so dramatic that we can ditch other parts of our routine instead? What if our skin suddenly looks smoother than it did in second grade? What if the product had 13,000 reviews on one of our fave beauty sites? Now we’re interested, right?

Of course we’re interested! The list of beautifying benefits in IT Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ seems almost endless. This CC cream is seven products in one, making it an excellent, time-saving choice for mornings when we snooze our alarm a few too many times.

See it: Grab IT Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ for $38.

This CC cream claims to emulate a full-coverage foundation. When we say “full-coverage,” we don’t mean caked up layers that stick a full inch off our faces. This cream is called “Your Skin But better” because it can help deliver a natural, flawless finish when blended out. The only cake involved will be our dessert for the day!

With 12 shades, this CC cream was made to match a variety of skin tones. Apart from foundation, it also claims to act as a brightening color corrector and a dark spot concealer, which means it’s taken undertones into account. The shades cover cool and warm undertones, as well as yellows, pinks and neutrals so that everyone can choose a shade closest to their own skin rather than ending up with a face five times lighter than their neck.

As a color corrector, this CC cream can make the skin’s texture appear more smooth and enhance brightness to induce a radiant glow that never creases or cracks. As a concealer, it can help to camouflage skin imperfections, such as scars, hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Kiss those dark under-eye circles goodbye! Good riddance!

This cream also acts as a “poreless finish” primer, which can minimize pores for a flaw-free complexion. It also acts as a reliable base for whatever makeup we choose to layer on top, assuming we even choose to wear extra makeup! We especially may not need any if we see results from this cream’s skincare properties.

This CC cream is also a hydrating anti-aging serum, which can knock yet another step off our morning routine. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen, IT Cosmetics says it boosts skin’s hydration by 179%! That makes sense when we consider that it also acts as a moisturizing day cream not to mention this cream was developed with plastic surgeons.

One of the absolute most important parts of skincare is sun protection, which, of course, this CC cream includes. It’s an SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen and can keep us protected from harmful rays and uneven tans. If we already have an uneven tan, we’ve got a color corrector in the same product, so we can’t lose.

Shoppers cannot get enough of this CC cream, making it an award-winning, bestselling formula. One shopper commented on how it improved their skin over time, apart from just covering up imperfections. Another said they saw major results as it erased their forehead lines, a source of insecurity they no longer have to worry about. Others loved how beautifully the cream layered on their skin with both itself and with other products, and one specifically pointed out how it doesn’t make their sensitive skin itchy. So many results from just a few pumps of product!

With a brush, or with a beauty blender or even clean hands, application is super simple. Using thin layers, focus on areas that need the most coverage and blend the cream outward toward the hairline. That’s it! Don’t forget the jaw, too!

We’re never going to ignore a CC cream again, especially a cult favorite like this one. If we seem to have experienced a sudden glow-up, we think we’ve made the “how” and “why” pretty clear! Just like our skin.

