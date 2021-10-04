Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty trends, no facial feature has experienced more of a roller coaster than eyebrows. Thick, thin, natural or enhanced, brows have gone on quite a journey over time. We can all probably agree that some styles should stay in the past. Whose idea was it to overly pluck our precious eyebrows in the ‘90s? Never again. But now we embrace a fuller look — we want to channel Brooke Shields’ iconic brows of the ‘80s and Cara Delevingne’s fluffy brows of the present.

In order to achieve that feathered eyebrow aesthetic, some have turned to estheticians for trendy treatments. Microblading and lamination may produce temporary results, but these shaping services cost a pretty penny. Plus, these brow techniques can hurt! Instead of splurging on a possibly painful procedure, why not invest in a beauty tool you can apply on the go? We found a stellar styling wax from Nordstrom that will sculpt and lift every hair into place without any discomfort.

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Brow Styling Wax for just $20 (originally $23) at Nordstrom!

Boost your brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Brow Styling Wax. This customizable beauty product gives you full-bodied brows that last all day long. No need to worry about after-effects — the water-based formula won’t leave any residue or flaking. You’ll get a strong hold without a stiff feel!

The rave reviews are in: This brow styling wax is a “game changer”! One satisfied shopper said, “This product is unprecedented. All the other waxes and soaps leave brows crispy and brittle; some even cause hair loss. This product provides a stiff hold yet is not uncomfortable. You only need a small amount for even the fullest brows.” To use this Brow Freeze, brush the wax through clean brows in upward motions. Sculpt into place until you’ve found your ideal shape. Pro tip: Apply more product for thicker brows. You can also use this styling wax to tame unruly hairs around the hairline. Farewell, flyaways!

Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare boasts an impressive celebrity clientele, having worked with such stars as Kim Kardashian, J.Lo and Cindy Crawford! It’s no wonder her beauty brand has developed a cult following! Her brow products are the best in the business, so get a glam glow-up with the Brow Freeze Brow Styling Wax!

