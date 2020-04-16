5 Face Masks on Amazon With Upbeat Messages and Meanings

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Wearing a face mask out in public, in addition to social-distancing, is extremely important right now, and the CDC recommends doing so any time you need to go grocery shopping or run any other essential errands. When you’re wearing one, though, you may quickly realize one thing: No one can see your smile!

A smile is a simple, amazing way to communicate gratitude and positivity, but with a mask on, all of that is gone. Of course, safety is much more important, but wouldn’t it be nice to still be able to visibly show your positive attitude, and even influence others to feel that same hope and reassurance? With these masks, you can!

This “Be Kind” Mask

This neck gaiter can easily be used to cover up your nose and mouth, but it can also be repurposed as a headband or scarf in the future. Being kind never gets old, after all!

Get the Be Kind Positive Acts of Kindness mask for just $16 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 23, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This “Enjoy the Little Things” Mask

We’re all dealing with a lot right now, but this filter-friendly mask will remind everyone that no matter what’s going on, it’s okay to smile and have a little fun once in a while!

Get the Enjoy the Little Things Sports Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This “Keep Calm and Carry on” Mask

We all know the famous saying, and it applies brilliantly right now, especially with all of the panicked shopping happening around us. Bonus? This mask is over 60% off!

Get the Keep Calm and Carry On Skiing Balaclava (originally $31) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Smiling Mask

Maybe no one can see your smile, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear your smile on your mask!

Get the Gilroy Cute Smile Face Cover for just $3 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Pack of Masks That Give Back

So these masks might not necessarily have a positive message on them, but they certainly still come with one. For every dozen sold, the company will be donating two pieces to hospitals and first responders in need! For more info on how fashion brands are fighting COVID-19, check out this round-up!

Get the Ariella Co 12-Piece Adult Washable Fabric Face Masks for just $68 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 20, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

