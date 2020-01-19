This $10 Facial Massager Will Change Your Skincare Routine

When it comes to our list of favorite things? There are simply too many to name! From avocado toast to TikTok, our list of loves is all over the map — and we wouldn’t have it any other way! However, what’s the one area of interest that binds Us all together? Skincare.

No matter how long (or difficult!) our day can be, we always have time for our skin. It’s the only way to wipe the slate clean and properly start fresh. The only downside is sometimes we’re lacking the products or tools to do just that. Establishing a regimen is no easy feat, and that’s why we’re highlighting a $10 set that everyone needs.

Grab the INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (originally $10) now with prices starting at just $9 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

The INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush is the perfect type of investment — we all need it, but it will hardly set back your bank account balance! This set features four silicone brushes which are perfect for all skin types — including babies. Each brush is gentle-yet-effective and incorporates two different types of bristles throughout.

On the top, there are tiny dense bristles that will gently clean pores, remove blackheads, clean away excess oil and, most importantly, exfoliate! One reviewer loved how effective it was on her “sensitive skin,” and how it left no traces of “red marks” behind.

INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush

Grab the INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (originally $10) now with prices starting at just $9 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tool is all about function. The top removes all of that dirt and grime from our skin, and then the bottom brush gives it the TLC it deserves! Each wave point (bristle) will work overtime to massage any serum or cream deep within our skin’s surface while attempting to improve blood circulation.

One reviewer loved how “fast-acting and effective” this brush was, and how all you have to do is make “small little motions” around the face to see results. A handful of other reviewers agreed and said this “tool was the missing piece” in their skincare routines. Another shopper even said this brush was “the best $10 they’ve ever spent,” and we think they may be right about that!

See it: Grab the INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (originally $10) now with prices starting at just $9 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional INNERNEED items, more facial cleaning brushes, and skincare tools also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!