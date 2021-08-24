Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While new trends are always popping up, there is one fashion goal that remains consistent for Us every time the seasons change. That’s to be more stylish than the season before. We always want to be on a consistent upward trajectory when it comes to fashion, but it can be hard when we remember how much it can cost to spruce up our wardrobe.

That’s why we’re all about scoping the internet for hot deals that fit into our budget. Even just grabbing a few key pieces can seriously change up your entire closet, and when they’re under $40, that’s an undeniable win. Check out 21 fall pieces under $40 we found below!

21 Brilliant Fall Fashion Pieces You Won’t Believe Are Under $40

1. This Floral Dress That Works for Fall: Florals don’t have to be saved for spring and summer, and this moody DB MOON dress proves it!

2. This Compliment-Magnet Cardigan: Prepare for all of your friends to be envious of how cute you look in this colorful, striped ECOWISH cardigan!

3. This Wear-Everywhere Denim Jacket: Every stylish wardrobe needs a high-quality denim jacket, and this number one bestselling Wrangler jacket is totally affordable!

4. This Vest That Feels Like a Cloud: Wrap yourself up in the cuddly softness of this sherpa MEROKEETY vest!

5. This Pleated Dress You Can Wear With or Without Tights: This Mango dress is so pretty with its pleated fabric. Wear it with heels to a fall wedding or with tights and boots more casually!

6. This Versatile Sweater: Out of time and need something cute to grab ASAP? This Woolen Bloom sweater will always be there for you!

7. This Figure-Flattering Sweaterdress: Stay warm with long sleeves but still accentuate your figure with this R.Vivimos dress and its tie at the waist!

8. These Pants You Can Dress Up or Down: These NIMIN pants can be worn with a button-up top or a cropped tee!

9. This Trendy Long-Sleeve Top: Square necklines are huge right now, and this Verdusa top is such an easy way to get in on the trend and automatically elevate your outfit!

10. This Funky Dress That Plays With Patterns: Prepare to turn heads in this long-sleeve FOWSMON dress and its colorful patterns!

11. These Jumpsuit Overalls: These Verdusa overalls are like the chiller sister of denim overalls, keeping things soft and chic!

12. This Flowy Chiffon Duster: Prepare to feel undeniably fabulous in this Begonia.K duster. It comes in so many pretty colors!

13. This Star-Covered Bodysuit That Will Make You Sparkle: You could wear this SOLY HUX one-piece as a swimsuit, but the starry velvet is simply perfect for a fall bodysuit!

14. This Wrap Sweater With a Relaxed Yet Sophisticated Fit: Stay comfy while impressing everyone around in this ASTR The Label sweater!

15. This Corduroy Skirt Perfect for Pumpkin Picking: Just imagine yourself wearing this chouyatou skirt in a pumpkin patch — or in a coffee shop holding a PSL!

16. This Catsuit You Can Style So Many Different Ways: Unitards are emerging right now, and this turtleneck American Apparel one is too cool. Wear it with a denim jacket, a duster or maybe under a sweater vest dress!

17. This Cashmere Scarf That Will Upgrade Your Outfit: You already know how luxurious cashmere can be, but it’s really in its best form in this large Cyzlann scarf!

18. This Denim Dress That’s Effortlessly Edgy: The raw hem and cuffs of this long-sleeve Zilcremo dress are simply awesome. This is an automatic add-to-cart piece for Us!

19. These Ultra-Soft Leggings: These SATINA leggings are going to be a major part of your fall uniform. You won’t want to take them off!

20. These Boots That Make a Stomping Statement: Strut your way into fall in these SODA Malia boots. Their chunky heel and laces will make a lasting impression!

21. This Cardigan That Brings Cropped Looks to Fall: This Mango cardigan has short sleeves and a cropped hem for a summer-inspired look that totally works for fall!

