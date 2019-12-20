Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Perfect Leather Jacket’ (and It’s on Sale!)





Finding the right leather jacket is no small feat. It’s up there with coming across a pair of jeans that fits you like a glove — it’s a quest that we may spend our entire lives pursuing! Even harder than that is finding a leather jacket that can be gifted to someone else in your life.

It’s hard to know what style will suit them — unless you happen to find a fit that works for just about everyone! Luckily, we’ve found the answer to everyone’s prayers this holiday season — or, well, Nordstrom has. The retailer is still offering shipping options that will arrive by Christmas Eve, and if you’re looking to go all-in on that? We highly recommend this perfect leather jacket that reviewers can’t get enough of. It’s the type of piece you won’t just want to give — you’ll want to receive it too!

Grab the BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux-Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) now only $59 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

What’s the one essential everyone needs this season (well, on the days when the temps aren’t this frigid)? It’s the BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux-Leather Moto Jacket — and the name says it all.

This edgy piece is the ultimate grab-and-go layer to top any look off, and if you’re wondering about whether or not it lives up to the hype, the reviewers just so happen to think so! A handful of proud owners deemed it “the perfect leather jacket,” and many of them couldn’t get over how “stylish” it is. Honestly, we agree!

There’s nothing quite like getting the leather look without paying a hefty price tag! Here, this stylish piece is crafted from a faux-leather material that has the same feel as the real thing — but is both animal- and wallet-friendly.

BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

Grab the BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux-Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) now only $59 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Additionally, the sleek zipper details pair to perfection with the moto-inspired silhouette. It’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to dress up any laid-back look — it will easily elevate a T-shirt and jeans or a chunky sweater!

Any of the three available options make for a “great piece to have in your wardrobe,” according to shoppers who already stepped up and scored this beauty.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “high quality” the material looked and felt! Another couldn’t believe how “gorgeous and expensive-looking” it is. We think this might be the moto jacket we invest in this year — the time is now!

See it: Grab the BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux-Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) now only $59 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional BLANKNYC items, more jackets and women’s select styles on sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!