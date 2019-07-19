Our Favorite Comfortable Heeled Sandals Are Under-$100 at Nordstrom!





Heels are amazing! There’s no other type of shoe that can give everyone those supermodel-status legs in a matter of seconds. Just by slipping into the right pair, our legs look longer, leaner and we get that instant dose of confidence. What isn’t so amazing? How uncomfortable it is to reap those amazing benefits as we’re wearing them.

The problems don’t end once we’ve slipped out of our heels either. In fact, the trouble truly has only begun. Our feet are usually in so much pain, we’re often left wondering if it was even worth it at all. Heels are always worth it, but uncomfortable heels aren’t! So let’s ditch those ones that leave our feet blistered, sore and throbbing and wear these top-rated heels loved by nearly 1,000 reviewers instead. They’re comfortable, they’re chic and most importantly they’re classic.

See it: Grab a pair of the Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal for $100, available at Nordstrom!

If looking for a comfy sandal with a heel, the Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal is the one and only pair we’d suggest slipping into. It’s hard to think of only one reason why we’re obsessing over this open-toed sandal, but if we had to pick one of the best features, it would be the blocked heel. We all know how perfect those chunkier heels can be in the comfort department. Thinner stiletto heels can break at the first sign of adversity and aren’t practical when we’re looking for all-day support. But a thicker heel like this one is much easier to walk in and more comfortable when we’re looking to wear them for long periods of time.

There’s also an adjustable ankle strap that allows us to customize the fit of these sandals to prevent any slipping and sliding out of our shoes. These shoes also give the same aesthetic as a strappy stiletto, but we won’t have to experience any of the pain that typically comes along with it.

What’s the absolute best part about these sandals? The 22 different shades we can choose from. Depending which we select, these sandals come in either leather or suede, both of which are incredibly versatile.

It doesn’t matter if we’re wearing a T-shirt and jeans or a fancier dress, these open-toed sandals will work well with anything in our closet. They’re just as appropriate for any day at work as they will stun for a special occasion, which is rare to find in one pair of shoes. Plus, it’s the year-round shoe we can slip into on repeat. Don’t believe Us on that? Just ask any of the hundreds of reviewers who can’t think of wearing anything else ever again.

Across the board, reviewers were left in awe over how sleek this sandal was. Shoppers said these shoes looked just as beautiful in person as they did in photos. One reviewer said it was the perfect pair to wear to work while another reviewer even wore these to their wedding! Whether we go for a printed option or a solid color, these comfy-chic sandals will become the MVP of your closet.

