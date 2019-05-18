



No matter how “long-lasting” our favorite makeup claims to be, even the best formulas wear off eventually. Sometimes, it’s just a long day, but other times it’s the weather working against us. We can blame the humidity all we want for the reason our foundation starts to run, but it’s probably because we are just missing a crucial step in our routine.

No, it’s not primer! We’re not about to add yet another layer of cream on along with our serums, foundations and concealers. There’s a solution to help makeup last longer, control shine and make our complexion look like an Instagram filter IRL.

See It: Grab the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder available at Nordstrom! Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Violet Grey!

The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is so good, even supermodels swear by it. Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell recently showed Vogue how she gets the perfect smokey eye in a video tutorial, but also gave us some tips for flawless skin. After finishing her eye makeup demonstration, the 28-year-old finished her face off with the translucent powder to prevent shine.

“They use this on shows a lot,” she noted. “It just kind of makes sure everything’s pretty set and not too shiny.”

As Maxwell explained, the purpose of this high-performance translucent powder is to help lock in our makeup for up to 12 hours. Since it’s a light powder, it doesn’t add any weight nor does it add texture like cakey powders often do. It looks to be the comfortable final step every makeup routine needs to help control shine, minimize the appearance of pores and blur imperfections.

Since it’s translucent, the formula blends easily with the rest of our products and doesn’t cake up or settle into the natural lines of the skin. Think of it as a soft Instagram filter for a perfect matte finish.

It’s ideal for all skin types with two shades — translucent and translucent medium deep — for a touch of sheer coverage. Laura Mercier notes that it’s also dermatologist-tested which is essential for those with sensitive skin. Many reviewers said it was gentle on their skin and didn’t cause any clogged pores. Other reviewers were obsessed with how subtle this setting powder looks while locking their makeup in place. Most reviewers noted that this setting powder was essential, even when in a rush or while rocking the “no makeup” look.

See It: Grab the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder available at Nordstrom! Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Violet Grey!

A problem we often have with loose powders? The mess that comes with the application process. This powder comes in a container with a sifter so we don’t ever dump out too much powder at once. It also comes with a tiny pouf for application, but we recommend using a makeup brush just like Maxwell did in her Vogue video. Let a little bit of powder sift through and gently dip a fluffy brush to grab product. You can get rid of the excess with a light tap over the container before spreading over the face.

Just like that, say goodbye to melting makeup, shiny skin and cakey complexions and say hello to the award-winning setting powder even supermodels like Stella Maxwell use!

See It: Grab the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder available at Nordstrom! Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Violet Grey!

Not into it? See even more Laura Mercier products and other setting powder options at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!