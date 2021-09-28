19 Featherlight Fall Dresses That Won’t Weigh You Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is all about wearing more layers, more fabric, more warm accessories, etc. We love the coziness that longer sleeves and longer hems can bring, but when you’re layering with a fleece pullover or a wool coat, it can sometimes feel like a bit much. The moment we start to feel physically weighed down by our clothing is the moment we need to make a change.

That’s why this fall, we’re concentrating on buying dresses that are super, super lightweight. We still want them to fit the season — we’re not buying bright, floral mini dresses — but we want them to keep us feeling free and ready to take on the day in style. Sound like a plan to you? Then check out our 19 picks below!

19 Featherlight Dresses for Fall

Solid Layering Dresses

1. Need a dress to wear under your sherpa denim jacket or moto jacket? We love this long-sleeve MOLERANI T-shirt dress — and how it has a little flow to it!

2. If you prefer something more fitted, check out this BTFBM dress. The ruching is so flattering!

3. Treat yourself by splurging a little on this Jenni Kayne T-shirt dress. It’s long, but it’s made of linen, making it super lightweight for masterful layering!

4. With a midi hem and a mock neckline, this stretchy Halogen dress will upgrade any casual look. It’s so versatile though!

Wedding Guest Dresses

5. This HUHOT velvet dress is a head-turner for sure. It’s short to keep things light, and the colors are so perfect for fall!

6. Get ready to stun in this Reformation dress. It’s made of 100% silk charmeuse and we love every detail, from the mock neckline to the high slit!

7. When paired with some pumps and some sparkling jewelry, this plunging ruffle Eytino dress will make you the star of any wedding photo booth. The back is gorgeous too!

Sweaterdresses

8. Some sweaterdresses can feel like wearing sandbags. This Daily Ritual dress, however, keeps things light while still maintaining its softness!

9. If you want fabric with some thickness to it, minus the weight, then add this MEROKEETY dress to your cart!

10. This new Madewell polo sweaterdress instantly caught our attention. Unique, cozy and such an easy way to elevate your style!

11. Comfy-chic is alive and well thanks to pieces like this BB Dakota by Steve Madden dress from Nordstrom. The dropped shoulder seams and cuffed sleeves are everything!

Ultra-Trendy Dresses

12. This Everlane dress is made of super lightweight and breathable cotton, but its mock neckline and tiers make it an unmistakable staple for fall. Pair with ankle socks and booties!

13. This long-sleeve Floerns dress easily caught our eye while scrolling on Amazon. The print! The swingy skirt! The high neckline! Obsessed!

14. With a square neckline, smocked torso and flouncy long sleeves, this other Floerns dress was bound to capture our hearts. This is a flawless way to transition florals into fall!

15. Denim jackets are always on trend for fall, but how about denim dresses? This Zilcremo shirtdress is our favorite because of its frayed cuffs and hem!

Lounge Dresses

16. Wear it as a nightgown at night or transform it into a streetwear staple. This Ekouaer dress can do it all. We also love the pocket, of course!

17. This Skims henley dress‘ mega-soft modal fabric is like a dream. Totally nap-worthy — though you could also wear this with thigh-high boots!

18. This Lunya overlay dress is made of a thermo-regulating silk to keep you feeling light and cool. The loose silhouette is all kinds of cozy!

19. Looking to go into full chill mode? Grab this Romwe dress and settle in with a Netflix movie marathon and snacks!

