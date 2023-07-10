Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s only one sleep left until Prime Day, and in case you couldn’t tell, we’re excited — like, really excited. We’ve been clocking early Prime Day deals for weeks now, and the wins simply won’t stop. Right now, you’ll find celeb-approved beauty products, including bestselling skincare devices, up for grabs at deep discounts. Many of Us dream of having flawless, glowing skin like our favorite A-listers, and this may soon be a reality. We’ve rediscovered a product they can’t live without: the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush.

The list of celebrity fans over the years who have praised this product includes the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Rita Ora and Miley Cyrus. If you’re looking to achieve a stunning complexion of your own, keep reading to get in on the action!

Get the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush (originally $219) for $110 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Teigen once shared with Refinery29 that this facial brush helped clear her complexion after pregnancy with her second child, Miles. “My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now; I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions,” the entrepreneur confessed. “But it’s why I love the Luna 3. It keeps my skin glowing and healthy, and it is accommodating to my skin type.” She was also named brand ambassador for the skincare device back in 2019. Meanwhile, British singing sensation Ora once shared that she treats herself to a facial featuring this brush in a since-deleted Instagram post. Additionally, “Flowers” hitmaker Cyrus once posted a selfie on Instagram with a Foreo casually hanging in the back.

Best of all, the Luna 3 currently rings in at 50% off the original price. The facial brush comes in three colors, complete with silicone additions to deeply clean dirt, oil or excess sebum off your face. What’s particularly impressive about this skincare device is that it can be connected via app — yes, you can control some features from your phone. The future is here!

Get the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush (originally $219) for $110 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

While there are many celebs who use this product regularly, hundreds of shoppers have given this facial brush five stars. Reviewers claim they were blown away with the results, saying their skin felt “super clean” after using it. They also adore how it’s “easy to use,” and appreciate that the brush has a “timer for each section of your face.” Impressed? Join Us and the Foreo fans out there as we boost our summer glows ASAP!

See it: Get the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush (originally $219) for $110 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more finds from Foreo here and explore more beauty on sale at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: