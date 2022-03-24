Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We are so sick of diet culture. We hate everything about it. So why do we find ourselves immersed in it over and over again? Well, ultimately, we still want those results. We want to lose weight, become stronger and more energized and feel more confident in ourselves. Losing weight can also improve our overall health by reducing the risk of developing certain health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, to name a few. No other reasonable solutions have popped up, so over and over again we find ourselves counting calories, cutting carbs, fasting or trying whatever other yo-yo diet trend we can find.

What if today could finally be the day you say goodbye to the manipulative, esteem-tanking diet industry you’ve come to hate? We’re serious! How about switching to a modern weight care platform that’s anti-deprivation, anti-self-hate and doesn’t blame you for all of your health struggles? You’ve found it…with Found!

Sign up for Found to get started with your personalized weight care plan!

We knew Found was different right away. Found recognizes that the problem isn’t your lack of motivation or willpower — it’s all of the uncontrollable factors in your life. Biology may even be responsible for up to 80% of weight gain, and that’s why Found takes things like genetics and hormones into account. It’s all about taking a comprehensive approach to healthy weight loss that finds a balance between your biology, environment and lifestyle!

Found knows that weight loss is hard. It’s not another program that’s going to say, “Just do this! It’s simple!” and leave it at that. Found hooks you up with an entire community to help you as you go, including doctors, nutritionists, therapists and “high-fivers.” These professionals are concentrated on both body and mind so you can have long-term success. They’re not just going to tell you to “eat less and exercise more”!

Let’s dive in a little. Signing up for Found takes just about three minutes. Answer a few questions about things like your dieting history and goals, and your weight care plan will be personalized from the get-go. You can then be evaluated by a board-certified medical provider to be prescribed medicine that may help with your weight loss, whether it be medicine that helps stabilize your blood sugar or curb cravings. It’s not just about the medication though. You’ll also be assigned a designated health coach you can help tailor your program and offer you continual one-on-one support!

Found also connects you to other members of the program who can help encourage you, and it has its own Apple mobile app that makes keeping track of your goals and progress easy. And no worries if you find yourself struggling or faced with a lifestyle or medical change. Found can evolve with you so you can properly navigate any roadblocks or victories as you hit them!

In just a few months, Found has already helped tens of thousands of people lose weight. Want to get in on some of that? Goodbye, short-term weight loss and hello, long-term weight care!

