11 Fun and Festive 4th of July Tops — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fireworks! Food! Friends! Family! Flags! The Fourth of July! The holiday is all about celebrating the United States’ independence, and we like to go all out. That obviously means starting with our outfit!

You still have time to grab a cute America-themed tee from Amazon Prime, but time is running out, so let’s do this thing. Shop our favorite picks below!

This Cool Girl Tee

We love a fun graphic tee, and this one goes out to all of the bad-to-the-bone babes out there!

Get the All American Girl 4th of July T-Shirt for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cutout Tank

How cool is this? The cutouts in back form an American flag-inspired design! Just perfect for the patriotic holiday.

Get the Askwind American Flag Hollow Out Tank (originally $14) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sweet Treat Tee

This tee captured our attention because it reminds Us of our beloved red, white and blue ice pops. Extra points if you take a photo wearing this tee while eating one!

Get the Woffccrd American Flag Popsicle T-Shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Painted-Look Tank

The mono-color flag design on this soft tank top looks painted on, almost like street art!

Get the LUKYCILD American Flag Tank Top (originally $16) now starting at just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Tank

If you want something with a little more flounce than a regular tee or tank, this starry top is the way to go! It has tiers and ties at the shoulders!

Get the Deerose Tie-Shoulder Sleeveless Babydoll Blouse (originally $20) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Camo Tank

If you were waiting for some camo, this is your moment! This henley tank even has an American flag patch pocket on one side of the chest!

Get the Farktop American Flag Camo Tank Top (originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Disney Tee

Disney is life — so you know you have to represent! This starry Minnie Mouse tee is going to be so cute on the Fourth.

Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Red White Blue Stars 4th of July T-Shirt for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vintage-Style Tee

Food and drinks play a major role in most Fourth of July festivities, as does partying! Make sure to play some Miley Cyrus over the Bluetooth speaker at the barbecue!

Get the Party in the USA Shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Peace Sign Tee

This tee is all about the good vibes! It’s all about peace and love!

Get the American Flag Peace Sign Hand T-Shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Funny (and Punny) Tee

Get everybody at the parade, BBQ or fireworks show laughing with this amazing George Washington tee!

Get the They Hate Us Cuz They Ain’t Us Funny 4th of July T-Shirt for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Flag Blouse

This drapey, button-up tee is the best mix of comfy and cute for the holiday! We love the tie-front detail too!

Get the For G and PL July 4th American Flag T-Shirt (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

