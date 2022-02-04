The Only Place to Buy This Amazing Tie-Dye Sweatshirt — Now Just $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tie-dye all the time! We used to only think of tie-dye as a summer thing, associating the funky design with day camp and backyard birthday parties from our childhood. When we shifted our perspective though, we opened up a new door leading to a whole new world of fashion possibilities. It was like Narnia, but without any evil witches involved.

Tie-dye is a gorgeous design for cold-weather clothing too! While you might want to avoid the bold, swirling rainbow shades, playing it more subtle can lead to absolute excellence. Free Assembly figured it out with this crew-neck sweatshirt — which just so happens to be on major sale!

Get the Free Assembly Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt (originally $24) for just $6 exclusively at Walmart!

This sweatshirt is 75% off right now! The price almost seems like a mistake considering this sweatshirt has great reviews, plenty of sizes left and is just right for this time of year. This is really happening though, and we’re not taking this markdown for granted. We’re just so in love!

This crew-neck pullover is made with 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester, so it’s great quality but also sustainably made. It has a soft French terry lining as well, while the outside features a tie-dye swirl. Grab it in the cool Blue Vista shade or go brighter with Golden Nugget!

One thing to note about this sweatshirt that some reviewers didn’t catch in the description and photos is that the sleeves are actually three-quarter length. You know how you’re always pushing the sleeves of your sweatshirts up? With this one, the pushed-up look is already part of the design — and you can always push them up a little more thanks to the sleeve cuffs!

Reviewers say the “tie-dye is perfection” on this sweatshirt and that they would “absolutely recommend it to anyone and everyone.” Same, which is why we’re here recommending it to you! It’s such an easy-to-wear gem that you’ll always find yourself reaching for, whether you’re chilling out at home, heading to the movies or grabbing lunch with friends.

Style this pullover with jeans and sneakers one day and with a skirt and boots the next. Wear it with shorts, wear it with leggings or even wear it over a dress. You can obviously wear it with sweatpants and pajama pants as well if you want to feel cute while going super comfy. Tie-dye is such a fun and distinct pattern, but this crew neck manages to handle it in a way that can make it work for so many looks and occasions. Grab it on sale and start planning your first look!

