These Free People Pants Combine the Best Parts of Leggings and Sweats

We can identify two different types of bottoms when it comes to loungewear — sweatpants and leggings. Leggings are, of course, more formfitting and tighter than sweats. We can even get away with wearing leggings to work if we style them correctly! Meanwhile, sweats fit looser and tend to be limited to Netflix nights and weekend attire.

In an amazing turn of events, we found a pair of lounge pants that combines what we love most about leggings and sweats into one incredibly comfy garment. We don’t know if we can officially label these as one or the other, but we do know that we want to buy them in every single color available now!

Get the Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants for $48, available at Nordstrom!

These Free People lounge pants are exactly what you’ll want to throw on after a long, rewarding workout. The brand’s sportswear and atheisure options are known for being pieces that you want to live in, and these pants are a serious winner! Shoppers say that they’re made from a thin material that’s been washed down, making it very soft and easy to wear. You’ll be able to truly relax when you’re enveloped in these form-fitting sweats!

These pants fit more on the snug side compared to other sweats that you might have on hand, but that’s exactly why we love them. Though they are pretty form-fitting, these sweats still have two fairly big pockets on either side of the hips. What’s not to love about having pockets? They’re a must-have feature in every single ensemble that we wear — even if we’re just chilling at home!

These skinny sweats are made from a cotton-blend material that also has a generous 6% of elastane, giving them ample stretch that’s more than welcome. These pants are cuffed at the ankle and have a fairly wide waistband. There’s a drawstring hidden in the waist that you can adjust to your liking.

The Free People pants come in four different colors — army green, classic black, dark heather grey and navy blue. If we’re being real, we seriously want these pants in every single color. We don’t want to choose just one shade, so we might have to treat ourselves to all of them! After all, the hybrid between sweats and a legging doesn’t come around every day — we need to take advantage now!

