This Free People Sweater Skirt Is Now 40% Off at Nordstrom

It’s easy to slip into sweats and completely live in them when the cold weather comes around, but we promise we do love dressing up a little too. We still want to maintain our fashion game even when the temperatures drop, but it’s definitely hard when putting together a stylish outfit means freezing the day away!

It’s not easy to find a skirt, for example, that will suit the season and keep you feeling cute. Not easy… but not impossible! Nordstrom has an incredible one available right now from Free People, and the best part is that it’s a full 40% off. Run, run, run!

Get the Free People Better Days Rib Skirt (originally $88) for just $53 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This sweater-style skirt is made out of a soft, cotton-blend marled yarn, which is heavyweight enough to work perfectly in the cold. It’s also ribbed throughout, so you know it’s super stretchy, including at the high-rise waistband. It’s a maxi-length skirt, so it will hit most people around the ankles, but the star of the show is likely the wrap effect.

This fitted skirt features a faux-wrap design, so you get the flattering, fashionable result without the hassle of tying it yourself or worrying about it coming undone. It’s actually just a pull-on piece! But can we talk about the off-center slit this style creates? Not only does it offer room for movement, but it lets you show off a little leg!

The sale on this skirt is obviously exciting, letting you save a nice $35, but even more exciting is when you see it’s on sale in all three available colors. There’s a black, a wine red and a shade called myrrh, which is like a beige with tiny red flecks, the magic of the marled yarn creating almost a pinkish effect!

Now here’s the question. How many ways can you wear this skirt? We can see it worn with a cropped crew-neck sweatshirt and sneakers for a casual-chic vibe, or fully dressed up when worn over an off-the-shoulder bodysuit with closed-toe heels. You could also try something in between, like a knotted button-up shirt with ballet flats. And how cool would it look with a tucked-in band tee and knee-high boots? So many ideas already — and so many to come!

