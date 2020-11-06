Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t the word “free” just send a tingle down your spine? It’s the type of word that can turn your day from dull and dreary to exciting and joyous. It’s electrifying. Even when the free offering is something super simple like a bookmark, a tiny packet of moisturizer or a bite of cheese in the grocery store, we can’t get enough!

That’s part of why we’re so obsessed with LifeToGo’s partnership with Sampler, a free product subscription box service. We saw the word “free” and we were already sold, but once we discovered all of the details, we knew we had to let everyone know. The first round of free sample boxes went so well that the collab has reached round two, and it’s looking as incredible as ever!

Get a LifeToGo Sampler Pack at no cost with free shipping!

When you sign up for this Sampler pack, you’ll have top health and wellness products delivered directly to your doorstep, and you don’t have to pay a cent. So how do you get started? You only need a couple of minutes. Simply click the “Connect with Sampler” button to create your profile and get started!

You’ll be presented with a quick and easy quiz, allowing you to answer questions about your preferences so your samples are right up your alley. The quiz will ask questions such as what brands you like to eat and drink, what your general interests are (e.g. fashion, beauty, food, travel), what your skin concerns are and what product details you look for when you go shopping (e.g. eco-friendly, affordable, organic).

Now, we know we said this Sampler Pack will come with health and wellness products, but what kind exactly? It’s a surprise! Seriously, it will be, but there’s a good chance you can expect healthy snacks, skincare products or even hand sanitizer and face masks. You can browse through all of LifeToGo’s offerings for a better idea, though other great brands will be included as well!

So, what do you think? Are you about to sign up? Or did you already sign up? Or are you sending this link to all of your friends right now so you can all compare your free samples? Think of it as an early holiday gift. It’s never too early for gifts!

