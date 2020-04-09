No matter how much time passes, and no matter how many beauty trends come and go, there is one person we always look to for inspiration — and that’s Rachel Green from Friends. Okay, so maybe she’s not quite a real person, but let’s pivot away from that small detail for a second. TV character or not, the looks Jennifer Aniston served while playing the iconic role will never get old!

We’re all familiar with The Rachel hairstyle and the miniskirts and plaid prints from the show, but the makeup was always just as flawless. Obviously we’re stocked up on the signature Rachel lip shade, but what about for the rest of the face? Luckily, Robin Siegal, who was the department head of makeup for nine seasons of Friends, revealed all, and now we need these eye gels in our lives!

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels:

Just $18 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Also available at Amazon!

Siegal was not shy about her tips and tricks when speaking to Cosmopolitan about Friends. She noted that she likes to start with eyes first, a trick many makeup artists use to keep things clean: “I like to use an under-eye pad like Tarte or skyn Iceland to treat the area and catch any eyeshadow fallout for easier cleanup,” she said. That way, when you peel the gel off, your under-eye area will be prepped and ready for foundation and concealer. By the way, as for the eyeshadow, she says browns and beiges are the way to go for that ‘90s perfection!

These “age-defying” eye gels are so much more than eyeshadow shields. They’re primarily for skincare after all, which is why they’re a top choice for de-puffing tired eyes, brightening up dark circles and softening fine lines and wrinkles. We love using them at home, but we would never travel without them either. That way, when we say our own version of “I got off the plane,” we’ll be doing so looking as fresh and radiant as ever!

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels:

Just $18 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Also available at Amazon!

Reviewers love the cooling sensation of these eye masks, recommending to place them in the refrigerator before use if you want that extra-refreshing icy wake-up call for any sluggish skin. They say using these “instantly [calms] down” their skin, relieving it of redness, and that they’re a definite “go-to for puffy eyes”!

To use these gels, whether you’re about to do your makeup or about to go to sleep, simply remove the backing and apply the gel side under each eye, contouring it to the natural shape and structure of your face. After 10 minutes, just peel both off gently — lightly tapping in any remaining moisture with your ring finger, and follow up with eye cream! Voila! Rachel would be proud.

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels:

Just $18 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Also available at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out more from skyn ICELAND here and check out more eye care available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!