The 11 Funniest Gifts for Women to Keep Your Favorite Ladies Laughing

Funny gifts for funny women! Some of the funniest people we know are female. Just look at the cast of SNL over the years! Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon — all comedy legends! As Rudolph once said, “It’s an embarrassment of riches that I happened to know this many talented women and funny as f–k women, but that’s the reality of the world that I’m in. Why not make projects with people that are the funniest people you know, and the people that you love, and tell the stories that are funny to you?”

Ladies just know how to tickle our funny bone without hitting below the belt. Clever but not cutting. So, in the spirit of our queens of comedy, we curated a list of gifts for women who put the “fun” in funny.

How We Picked The Funniest Gifts for Women:

Get ready to make your favorite ladies LOL with these 11 playful presents! We took inspiration from our hilarious heroes when choosing which products made the cut. Some of these gifts are even nods to iconic moments in pop culture history featuring the stars of stage and screen. And yes, that includes Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek and the Golden Girls.

Now clearly not all women have the same sense of humor, so we made sure to find gifts that appeal to different tastes. There’s a mix of gag gifts and novelty gifts that are both practical (i.e. a coffee mug) and cheeky (i.e. a sloth hooded blanket). But all of these items have one theme in common: funny for females. If you want to brighten up your gal pal’s day, then treat her to one of these humorous goodies!

1. I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman by Nora Ephron

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron (of You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally fame) taps into the universal female experience with humor and heart. This bestselling book is witty, sharp and wildly relatable. “A must for all women,” one reader proclaimed. “I was laughing out loud like a maniac! And then I was moved to tears by what she said.”

Pros:

Clever and hilarious

Also heartfelt and moving

Cons:

Some shoppers say some of the subject matter is dated

2. Moira Rose Quote Official Schitt’s Creek TV Show Ceramic Coffee Mug

Bummed that Schitt’s Creek is off the air? Ease the pain with this ceramic coffee mug, featuring a classic quote from the iconic Moira Rose: “I Am Positively Bedeviled With Meetings Today.” Give this gift to a Schitt’s Creek fan or any boss babe. Nothing like some caffeine with a side of sass!

Pros:

Practical

Relatable quote (even if you don’t watch Schitt’s Creek!)

Cons:

Some say the graphic is blurry

3. Codies Taco Slippers

Taco Tuesday, anyone? These cozy taco slippers are the key to happy feet! Shout-out to this amazing Amazon review’s on-point pun: “Can we taco bout how awesome and comfortable these are?! Perfect for lounging around the house, sitting on the porch, cheering you up when you’re looking down during these endless work from home Zoom calls and keeping your feet warm while drinking tequila. Super high quality, love them, would recommend them to any taco enthusiast (or anyone really).”

Pros:

Cozy

Warm

Cons:

You can’t eat them

4. Things I Want To Say At Work But Can’t Coloring Book: Adult Coloring Book With Funny Swear Words For Stress Relief

Heal your inner child while also releasing your inner rascal with this adult coloring book filled with swear words. After all, laughter is the best medicine! This gift is part stress relief, part creative outlet and part entertainment. If you have a girl friend who is having a hard time at work, this gift is a great pick-me-up!

Pros:

Stress relief

Art project

Cons:

One reviewer said there are some typos (perhaps part of the humor?)

5. The Clueless Party Game

We are totally buggin’ over this Clueless party game! Perfect for girls’ night, this ’90s throwback is all that and a bag of chips. As one shopper shared, “My friends and I grew up watching Clueless, so this game was a no-brainer! It lets us lie out our favorite flick. A definite must-buy for any fan. Passing this up? AS IF!!”

Pros:

Girls’ night activity

Multiple games included— great value

Cons:

If you haven’t seen the movie, you probably won’t appreciate this game

6. Golden Girls Inspired Stemless Wine Glass Set of 4

Say, “Thank you for being a friend” to the Blanche, Rose, Dorothy or Sophia in your life with these Golden Girls wine glasses! One reviewer said that these gifts are “hilarious and perfect for the GG lover in your life. I bought these as a housewarming gift for a dear friend that LOVES the Golden Girls. Who doesn’t, right?? They were a hit and we used them immediately.” Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe!

Pros:

Perfect for Golden Girls fans

Happy hour essentials

Cons:

A few said the glasses came damaged, but most reviews are glowing!

7. True Crime Fan Gift True Crime Makeup Bag

Addicted to true crime podcasts and Law & Order: SVU? Then this makeup bag is a must-have! The pouch reads: “Probably thinking about food or serial killers.” It’s a crime how much we adore this accessory!

Pros:

Perfect for true crime junkies

Functional for travel

Cons:

Small

8. Bridesmaids Extended Edition DVD

Ready for movie night? Now you can own one of the funniest female comedies of all time — Bridesmaids! Perfect for a birthday present or a bachelorette party gift. Plus, this is an extended edition for your viewing pleasure!

Pros:

Hilarious movie

Classic quotes

Cons:

Need to own a DVD player to watch

9. Friends Bamboo Coasters Set of 6

I’ll be there for you! And so will these coasters when you’re placing your drinks down on the table. Leave it to our favorite fictional gang to provide Us with endless laughter, this time with just a few funny images and quotes (“Pivot!”). One shopper called this set the “absolutely perfect housewarming gift.”

Pros:

Great housewarming gift

Fun for any Friends fan

Cons:

One review said the coasters weren’t leveled

10. Forever Lazy Footed Adult Onesie

Rub-a-dub-dub with this super soft onesie! And with Halloween coming up, this rubber ducky jumpsuit can even serve as a costume! One reviewer raved that it’s “so cute, soft and cuddly. I also feel like I should add they definitely brought out my inner child whit the whimsy of the Ducky print. Seriously they are so cute!” Available in multiple colors and patterns, these onesies feature detachable feet.

Pros:

Warm and cozy

Playful prints

Cons:

Runs large

11. Sloth Wearable Hooded Blanket for Adults

This adorable sloth throw will instantly put a smile on any female friend’s face! A mix between a hoodie and a blanket, this cozy gift even includes built-in mittens. Too cute! Ideal for sloth lovers and homebodies alike.

Pros:

Cute and cuddly

Hoodie and blanket in one

Cons:

Some shoppers say it sheds

Other Funny Gifts for Women We Love:

Looking for other gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

