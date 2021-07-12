This Slipper Will Sell Out So Fast in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is truly something else. It’s not like any other sale out there. Not only are there so many huge deals on so many top name brands, but the sale actually lasts for weeks, especially if you’re a cardmember. The thing is though, that doesn’t mean we can take our sweet time shopping. We need to let that adrenaline flow through our veins and act fast if we don’t want to miss out on some of the best finds!

The thing with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is that some things you want will sell out. Period. And if you’re looking at super popular items like these slippers? You know you have to stay on your toes. There are only so many sizes and colors available, and about a billion other ravenous shoppers out there. Maybe not a billion — but you get the idea. Basically, it’s time to get shopping. Right now!

Get the Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper (originally $29) for just $17 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Serious deal alert here! Your feet are seriously going to thank you when your new slippers arrive on your doorstep. The high-quality construction, the warm, fuzzy feeling throughout — we’re obsessed. They’re so cute and comfy, we dare anyone to slip a foot inside and not fall in love!

While you may enjoy wearing these slippers in the air conditioning, we get that not everyone is a fan of fuzziness in the summer. But the thing is, a deal like this might not come around again for quite some time. The weather will cool off before you know it, and when it comes time for the holidays? You know these slippers will be a much-appreciated gift.

There’s so much more to come in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but we hope we’ve helped you start filling up that wish list or cart. Looking for another type of item? We’ll be picking out fabulous deals of all kinds all sale long, so make sure to check back and keep shopping with Us!

