Step Up Your Skincare Routine With Whitney Port’s Favorite Cleansing Balm

Is it just Us, or has skincare become a much bigger deal in the last decade? Back in the day, we would just wash our faces with a drugstore cleanser and call it a night. Now, there are too many toners, oils, serums and creams to keep up with! It seems like every beauty guru has a skincare routine that’s as long as our grocery store list — and many of these top-rated products are pretty pricey! We definitely care about our complexion, but we don’t have the patience to apply all of these ointments at the end of a long day. All we need is a multi-purpose cleanser to get the job done.

Whitney Port to the rescue! The Hills star walked Us through her simplified nighttime skincare routine. “For me, sometimes less is more,” she said. “Rinse with water first just to loosen things up a little bit. And my neck too — you can’t forget your neck. Then I use Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. So this is really creamy, oily, balmy, and it’s just really good at removing things while also not stripping your skin. So I’m rubbing all of my makeup off with this cleansing balm trying to get really deep in my nose, my T-zone area…I like to wash for about a minute just to get everything off.” Now you can score Port’s exact cleanser for just $14 at Amazon!

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is Amazon’s Choice for travel cleansing balms. The 3-in-1 melting cleanser nourishes skin as a balm, removes makeup as an oil and hydrates as a milk. Formulated with a blend of essential oils, this top-rated product soothes and softens skin. Indulge in the calming complex of lavender, chamomile, eucalyptus and elderberry. And this travel size is perfect for taking off makeup on the go!

Shoppers rave that this Elemis Cleansing Balm is worth every penny. “I’ve been using the Elemis balm for over a decade now and this is my ride or die product,” said a loyal customer. “Leaves your skin smooth, moisturized. IT WILL MELT YOUR MAKEUP AWAY, LIKE EFFORTLESSLY!” And one review reported, “The feeling of this balm is so smooth against my skin and cleans my face deeply.” Multiple customers claim this cleanser smells like you’re in a spa. “My skin feels so soft and so moisturized,” another shopper shared. “It is such an essential part of my beauty regimen.”

We’ve been stealing Port’s style secrets for years, and now we’re taking a page out of her beauty book. Treat yourself or a loved one to this gentle facial cleanser.

See It! Get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

