Channel Gigi Hadid’s Red Carpet Look With This $12 Bralette

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does Gigi Hadid just always look incredible? It seems that way. She can even magically make a basic pair of sweatpants appear like a haute couture piece, but where she shines the most is on the red carpet.

She totally blew Us away when she debuted her fiery red locks in a beautiful structured white Prada gown at the Met Gala, but there was another outfit that completely caught our attention. Days after fashion’s biggest night, the supermodel was enlisted to strut her stuff at the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Before hitting the runway, she made a splash in an all-white look on the red carpet — featuring an expertly-styled white bralette!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Deep V Bralette for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

The 26-year-old rocked a tailored white power suit, but instead of wearing a top underneath, all she donned was a gorgeous white lace bralette. The look totally fit in with the Savage x Fenty vibes, and we wanted to find our own! Instead of spending over $100 on the exact item she wore, we’re picking up this $12 version that we found from Smart & Sexy. It’s equally as chic and sultry — but available for a fraction of the cost!

Both our bralette and the one Hadid wore offer the same plunging V-neckline, which was a key characteristic we set out to find. The types of lace are slightly different, but the overall aesthetic is incredibly similar!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Deep V Bralette for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

It may be a bit risqué to wear the bralette with a blazer like Hadid did, but if you’re going out on the town with friends, it’s actually an option. Fashion and style are all about taking risks, and we’re seriously inspired by this ensemble. If that’s too bold for you, there are so many other ways that you can wear this bralette. Team it with an off-the-shoulder sweater and leave the straps peeking out, or perhaps put on a low-cut top. Either way, it’s glam!

See it: Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Deep V Bralette for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Smart & Sexy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!