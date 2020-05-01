Nordstrom Reviewers Say These Leggings Are Flattering in Every Color

Starting a new fitness journey? Many of Us have decided to take the extra time on hand and devote it to finally nailing our workout routines. It’s all about self-care, after all! We’re not looking to get in shape for anyone but ourselves, and the last thing that we want is to feel less than fabulous on the path to body confidence.

Flattering workout gear is what we’re in the market for, and that usually means sticking to dark staples. It’s not that we don’t love bright hues or pastels, they just aren’t always the most forgiving of shades. But Nordstrom shoppers swear by these leggings from Girlfriend Collective — in every color they come in. It sounds unbelievable, but the testimonials from happy customers are pretty convincing!

Get the Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings with free shipping for just $68, available at Nordstrom!

These high-waist leggings are available in nine different colors. Again, we would normally gravitate to one of our usual hues — such as the black, dark grey or navy options. But it’s springtime right now, and soon the summer will be upon Us. We’re definitely tempted to go for a brighter shade! Be it the teal, pink or purple leggings, these beauties are seriously hard to resist. If you have reservations about how they may make your legs, butt or belly look, allow Nordstrom reviewers to reassure you that they are just as flattering as the rest!

One review stated that the leggings feel “very smooth and sleek” on, and another said that the “fit is super flattering.” One shopper, who describes themselves as “curvy,” claims that the Girlfriend Collective leggings suited them “perfectly,” and that they “ordered more [to] wear them daily.” In fact, many of the reviews noted that they would pick up more pairs in multiple colors because they were so enthusiastic about the fit!

Fun fact: Girlfriend Collective’s leggings are actually constructed from recycled water bottles, and that’s reflected in the thin nature of the material. If you’re wondering if that makes them less durable and concealing than others on the market, fear not! Reviewers say that these are “squat proof” leggings, so you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.

These aren’t ultra-thick, and are ideal if you prefer your workout gear to not feel bulky while doing yoga or jogging outside. You may just be one of the many that are compelled to pick up more colors after wearing their first pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings!

