Find Out Why This Portable Electric Bike Is Seriously Innovative

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve seen an electric bike before, it may have appeared bulky and totally impractical. That said, an electric bike is great because it can take you from point A to B without much work. Plus, you can also bike using leg power when you want to, so it offers up the best of both worlds.

But despite those perks, electric bikes can take up a hefty chunk of space — which deters people from making the investment. Well, you may change your mind when you check out the design of Gocycle’s electric bike, which is truly a marvel. In fact, we couldn’t even find where the motor is hidden upon first glance — and it has tons of other features that make it one of the best electric bikes shoppers have discovered.

See it!

Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999!

The battery which powers this bike is expertly stowed away in the center portion, which holds the front and back wheels together. It’s simply brilliant, as most electric bikes we’ve scoped out have an external motor that’s seriously obvious. No one will know that your everyday ride is also electric!

While this isn’t a bike that’s built for rugged terrain and extreme sports, it’s ideal for daily cycling and city dwellers. It’s lightweight for putting it into a car trunk, or bringing up a flight of stairs. Many people enjoy taking their bike to work if they live in urban areas instead of a bus or train, and this one is fantastic if you fall into that category. What also makes this bike a solid option for those who live in larger cities is that it’s portable and can collapse in an incredibly compact way. That’s due to where the motor is hidden as well as the bike’s overall streamlined design. This brand has made it possible to have an item that won’t dominate your entire front hall or living space, and those of Us who reside in studio apartments or smaller condos can appreciate this fact!

See it!

Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999!

There are three different models to choose from with the Gocycle, though all share the same streamlined good looks and similar components. The more expensive versions have other features including a more powerful battery that will stay charged a longer period of time, not to mention other technical details such as automatic shifting that will elevate your biking experience. If you’re ready for more features, check out the Gocycle G4i. And if you want the lightest option, then the G4i+ is your best choice, adding beautiful carbon fiber wheels. All Gocycle models are incredible options if you’re looking to take the plunge and finally score a solid electric bike that will last!

See it: Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!