This Effortless Kimono Cover-Up Is a Total Compliment Magnet

It’s not easy looking nice and put-together in the summer. The more layers you add on, the hotter you become, and once the sweat starts to drip, the skin starts to redden and the hair starts to frizz, the layers end up having the opposite effect — leaving you looking disheveled rather than stylish!

How else are we supposed to turn a basic tank or bodysuit and denim shorts into a compliment-worthy look though? Well, let’s not close the door on layers just yet. You should 100% leave your knit sweaters and jackets in the closet or tucked away in storage for the season, but you’re going to want to keep this airy kimono cover-up ready to go at all times!

Get the GOSOPIN Beach Print Kimono Cover Up for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This super lightweight piece is made with the flowiest fabric you’ve ever seen, and when you pair that with a fashionably oversized fit, you have pure gold. The fabric drapes down the body with purpose — and that purpose is to dress you up while keeping you cool!

This cover-up has statement-making batwing sleeves and a hem that hits around mid-calf or ankle, depending on your height. There are also some long slits, if you look closely, giving you ease of movement so your legs don’t become all twisted up. Make sure to check out each version, because some even have a tassel trim at the hem, should that suit your style!

This piece is currently available in seven variations. You’ll find stripes, mandalas, florals and more abstract designs. We love the variety of color, pattern and design, because that means we can wear this piece that much more often!

You’ll find even more uses out of this piece once you realize all of the different ways you can wear it. It’s definitely a go-to cover-up for a day spent at the beach, letting you feel that ocean breeze while helping protect you from the sun’s strong rays before you can apply your sunscreen. It just as easily works with jeans or shorts and a tee or tank though! Or how about a romper? Want to dress things up? Grab a mini dress to wear underneath and some hoop earrings. You can even try belting the entire thing at your natural waist. Perfection!

