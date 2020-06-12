These Paper-Bag Denim Shorts Have Some Serious Stretch to Them

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever truly been happy with the shorts selection in your wardrobe? We know it’s been a struggle for Us. You might have some comfy pairs lying around, some cute pairs — but nothing in between. Finding that middle ground is surprisingly hard, especially when it comes to denim!

These shorts from Amazon, however, are changing the game. The sheer amount of stretch matched with the extreme versatility and the trendy yet classic design? We weren’t sure it was actually possible — and who knew we would find it right on Amazon for such a stunning price?

Get the GRAPENT High Waisted Wide Leg Denim Jean Shorts starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shorts immediately stand out thanks to their high-rise paper-bag waist. It’s such a cute and flattering style! You’ll also see a wide tie belt slid through the belt loops that you can tie in front to not only create a better fit, but an adorable accent. There’s a zip fly with button closure hiding underneath, but this belt helps you avoid that gapping waist issue you might face with most pairs of jean shorts!

Another issue we often face with denim? Even when the waist fits right, the legs often become the problem, squeezing too tightly on our thighs. These shorts, however, have a looser, more relaxed fit, and when you add in that stretch factor, it’s smooth sailing. They have sewn cuffs at the hems too, so there’s no need to worry about constantly re-rolling them!

There has to be a catch with shorts this perfect though, right? Not necessarily. Even the pockets at the sides and back are real! Isn’t it just fabulous that you can pick them up not only in one, but numerous shades of blue? There are even further variations you can explore too. Some styles have four-button closures, frayed hems, drawstrings, cleaner lines, etc. Be sure to explore!

These paper-bag shorts are bound to become a top-worn piece for you whenever the sun starts to shine. Even when it hides away again and the temperatures drop, we’re pulling out our tights and thigh-high boots just so we can keep wearing them. On second thought though, these shorts might finally be an excuse for us to move to a warmer climate. They are even more of a must-have than we had originally thought!

