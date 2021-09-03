This Flowy Polka Dot Dress Is Universally Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see someone wearing a dress in real life, on Instagram or on a website and think, “Wow, that’s beautiful, but I wouldn’t look good in it”? We’ve all had that moment. And while you tend to be your own worst critic, it’s also worth noting that some brands only make their clothes for one body type — or even that behind the scenes, fabric is tailored, clipped back or even digitally edited to show an unrealistic fit.

This dress is different though. This is the type of dress we saw and thought, “Wow, that’s beautiful, and anyone and everyone we know would look amazing in it.” It’s gorgeous, it has such lovely details and every piece of its design is made to be universally flattering!

Get the GRECERELLE V-Neck Flowy Maxi Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has sort of a faux-wrap effect going on with its surplice V-neckline and tie at the natural waist, accentuating your figure in all of the best ways without feeling too tight. It’s always nice getting that flattering wrap effect without having to deal with actually wrapping our dress — and worrying about it staying in place.

This piece also has fluttery cap sleeves, and it keeps the ruffles going with its high-low hem, adding some wavy movement to your look. The back reaches all the way down, giving it a maxi length, but the cascading ruffles in front start at more of a midi length somewhere around mid-shin, depending on your height!

Get the GRECERELLE V-Neck Flowy Maxi Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Another thing to love about this dress is that there are no hard-to-reach zippers, buttons or hooks. This isn’t the type of dress that’s a hassle to put on. Get dressed in seconds and just like that you’ll be ready for a dinner date, a picnic at the park or even a wedding!

Another amazing thing to note is that the polka dot version of this dress is available in eight different colors. Grab the black or wine red for fall and switch to the bright orange or blue for spring, for example. Not super into polka dots? This dress also comes in a variety of floral options and even a few solids. Check out every available version on the Amazon page!

Get the GRECERELLE V-Neck Flowy Maxi Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from GRECERELLE here and check out more dresses on Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!