This Crew Neck Sweatshirt Is Essential Self-Care Wear

We all know the concept of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but it’s a polarizing one. Not everyone is willing to break down their walls and be vulnerable when it could lead to hurt. One concept we think everyone could get behind, however, is wearing your affirmations — whether on your sleeve or elsewhere!

Affirmations and manifestations have become an important part of our self-care routine. They’re a way of turning a negative mood into an optimistic one — a way to transform dark and moody energy into an aura of hope and happiness. They’re a way to recognize and feel grateful for the good things in your life instead of concentrating solely on what bugs you. When you remind yourself you’re worth it, you know you’re not lying. We love wearing our affirmations and positive reminders on our clothes because, that way, they literally stick with you all day long. This sweatshirt is an amazing example!

Get the SweatyRocks Casual Long Sleeve Pullover in Black-6 for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend crew neck is comfy as comfy can be. It’s black, but it has outlined graphics of flowers and plants across the chest with the words “Grow positive thoughts” just below. So creative and so well done. Botanical and floral elements already calm us in the first place, but pairing them perfectly with the idea of growing positive thoughts really resets our mind and puts us at ease!

This sweatshirt has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a ribbed hem and — you know it — a ribbed, round neckline. It’s a very timeless and classic style so as to not get in the way of its main message. We also love this because the overall simplicity keeps this piece super versatile!

You can wear this crew neck with a pair of jeans in truly any shade of blue or any other color out there. The graphic is also simple enough that if you want to play with patterns and textures on your pants or accessories, they won’t clash.

Feel free to dress this piece up a little too by wearing it with a midi skirt and heeled booties or plaid trousers and loafers. The floral/botanical elements really lend themselves well to a more sophisticated style, even on an otherwise casual piece. Have fun with it, and remember to stay positive!

