



There are only so many shampoos and hair treatments we can try before we just give up and accept our hair as it is, even if that hair is weak, dull and damaged. No use wasting time and money, right? Right. It is definitely a waste to use those products, but what about a solution that actually works?

We’re talking about hair vitamins, and not the sketchy ones you see unconvincing ads for all over social media. We’re talking about the real deal — a product with hundreds of happy users whose hair, and nails, are looking the best they ever have.

See it: Get the Elon Matrix 5000 – Vitamins for Hair (60 tablets) starting at just $25 at Dermstore! Also available in two- and three-packs at Amazon!

The Matrix 5000 vitamins are nutritional dietary supplements that claim to promote healthy and happy hair and nails “from the inside out.” Reviewers are thrilled to have finally found their holy grail, saying that while “most hair, skin and nail vitamins do next to nothing in helping combat these issues,” these supplements “actually work.” So well that one even said they’ve been using it for five years, reporting how it’s made their hair “thicker, shinier and more resilient”!

One shopper who was often embarrassed by fallen-out hair said that these vitamins “restored a lot of lost confidence” within them, and their “friends, family and hair stylist” all took notice of their new and improved look and attitude. Other reviewers are equally as excited by the improvement in their nails, saying they’re “continually surprised at the rate of growth.” On top of all of this, many commented on the vanilla flavor of these vitamins, noting how they’re not bitter like most others! Sweet. Literally.

These vitamins feature pharmaceutical grade active ingredients. We might not be surprised to find a high level of biotin inside, a popular ingredient in hair and nail growth that may support keratin production. Elon doesn’t just leave it at that, though. These supplements are also infused with silicone dioxide and l-cysteine, an essential amino acid, which together may promote growth, strength and shine!

See it: Get the Elon Matrix 5000 – Vitamins for Hair (60 tablets) starting at just $25 at Dermstore! Also available in two- and three-packs at Amazon!

Each container of these cruelty-free vitamins includes a 60 day supply, which equals to 60 tablets. Once a day, swallow one tablet. Considering their sweet flavor, we may have no trouble at all, but if we struggle with swallowing pills, we can break one in half and take half at a time. Make sure to be consistent about taking these tablets; hair needs a little while to grow in so we can actually see and admire the results!

Ready to turn dry and lifeless locks into hydrated, volumized and happy hair? Us too. For an extra boost, we might want to check out Elon’s Thinning Hair System kit, a set of three products including these vitamins along with an accompanying shampoo and conditioner!

Remember to take a “before” photo before diving into taking these Matrix 5000 vitamins every day so that in a couple of months when you take your “after” photo you’ll be able to see the true improvement! Hair flips for days, we’re on our way!

See it: Get the Elon Matrix 5000 – Vitamins for Hair (60 tablets) starting at just $25 at Dermstore! Also available in two- and three-packs at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Elon here and other beauty and wellness supplements available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!