You Won’t Even Recognize Yourself While Wearing This K-Beauty Mask

Skincare has become so much fun over the past few years. With so many innovative products, we’re no longer afraid of our daily routine falling into a slump ever again. That being said, we want to keep it as exciting as possible, and more importantly, as effective as possible!

We’ve tried more than our fair share of sheet masks, clay masks and even carbonated masks, but we don’t have to stop there. The coolest mask around is still waiting for us to take it home, just the way Kourtney Kardashian did when she and sister Kim posted photos wearing it, looking practically unrecognizable!

This award-winning masking kit isn’t only celebrity-approved, but it has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.8 rating. Now that is impressive. Shoppers say it’s unlike “anything else [they] have ever tried,” calling it a “miracle mask.” After just one use, they saw stunning results including disappearing laugh lines, diminished dark spots, cleared-up acne and baby-soft skin. They’re practically running to buy the set of four!

One thing we especially love to see in the reviews is shoppers calling this kit a “fun experience.” Wearing a mask for 30 minutes can be tedious, but this one is an adventurous journey. You mix the Lifting Serum ampoule and the Gelling Solution together to activate the Purifying Compound, and then apply it all over your face with the included brush, avoiding the eye and lip area. About five to 10 minutes in, the magic begins, as your skin will start to tighten, distorting your face! Make sure to snap a photo!

To intensify the tightening even further, you can try standing in front of a fan or a blowdryer. After 20 to 30 minutes when the mask is fully dry, simply rinse with warm water and pat dry to find your old self again in the mirror (but with much-improved skin). Your complexion may be flushed at first because of the blood rush, but it should calm down within 90 minutes!

This Hanacure masking kit was inspired by the lotus flower, which blossoms anew with every sunrise. It’s an all-in-one, multi-action product that claims to smooth, correct, brighten, tighten, lift, firm and detoxify, resulting in a “visibly younger appearance,” giving us that lotus treatment. We can thank the patented CO2 OctoLift, an age-defying technology that was created to prevent and diminish common skin concerns while removing impurities!

This mask is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, vegan and gluten-free, formulated with no sulfates, parabens or phthalates. Basically, it’s for anyone to use, with or without sensitive skin, so no one has to miss out on the fun. We can’t wait to see your Hanacure face!

