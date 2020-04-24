How rare is it that you actually style your hair, especially lately? Are you the type of person who would prefer to just put on a dad hat or beanie, or throw your hair up in a messy bun instead of taking the time to carefully construct some “natural” waves? If so, the reason might not be you. It might just be time to break up with your hair tools. It’s not you, it’s them — for real!

If doing your hair feels like a tedious chore —one that takes up precious time of your day, whether that precious time is spent snoozing or working — then get ready to make a change. For the better! With 25% off on Harry Josh Pro Tools at Dermstore for the next few days via code HJPT25, you’re about to find out how quick and easy hair care can be. And how pretty. Just look at that gorgeous green!

Use code HJPT25 to grab the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch (originally $185) for just $139 at Dermstore! Sale ends April 27, 2020.

We wanted to concentrate on this curling iron because it’s just that impressive. It has 98% five-star reviews, and shoppers say they “would buy it again in a heartbeat.” They’re reporting that it “never tugs” and “never hurts,” and that their hair “never sizzles” while using it. Their curls hold “for many days without hairspray” too. They “absolutely love the heat settings, the diversity of the tool, and how comfortable it is to use” with its ergonomic handle, noting that when it comes to Harry Josh tools, “there is nothing like them”!

One amazing thing about this tool is that it’s actually a two-in-one product. It’s a professional-grade curling iron, but you can actually detach that marcel clip to transform it into a wand! A marcel clip is there to provide extra control, but some may prefer wand style — especially depending on what type of look you’re going for. Whether you want beachy, tousled waves or tight, bouncy curls, this iron’s got you!

The nano-ceramic and tourmaline barrel of this iron emits negative ions which may help to smooth out and maintain moisture in hair. It stays evenly heated from top to bottom, and speaking of heat — it claims to heat up in just 30 seconds. You can set that heat from 190 to 380 degrees, by the way, making this tool great for any hair type!

Every purchase of this HJ curling iron comes with a heat-resistant glove that’s a must for heat styling — especially when using as a wand — as well as a heat-resistant barrel pouch. Don’t miss your chance to save nearly $50 on this four-piece set while you can!

