Colder weather brings new routines — including the switch to thicker moisturizers, deep conditioners and the humidifier on at all times. But are these little changes enough? They certainly don’t hurt. They’re all great beauty tricks! But, again — are they actually enough?

For many of us, probably not. There are so many factors that can affect our skin, hair and nails, from the outside weather, to hormones, to stress, to an overly-rough tool like a cleansing brush or hairbrush. Another huge one? Our nutrition. Just ask Heidi Klum. As one of the most famous supermodels ever, there’s no doubt that she knows her stuff when it comes to anti-aging beauty!

Get the Vitabiotics Perfectil Triple Active Beauty Skin, Hair and Nails Vitamins (originally $18) now for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Perfectil has been known as the UK’s number one beauty supplement brand for years, so it was no surprise when Klum became a brand ambassador. She takes the supplements herself every single morning, along with a fresh smoothie, as she told ELLE. She went into further detail during an interview with WhoWhatWear, explaining, “For me, beauty is all about food. There is only so much you can do topically.”

The only problem? As Klum said herself, “We can’t do it all because it’s a lot of work to prepare.” Her solution? “I find that a supplement is a great add-on to my already pretty healthy diet. A couple of years ago I started taking one Perfectil a day because I was getting older and thought, ‘What do I have to lose?!’” Clearly nothing, considering how amazing she looks today!

These skin, hair and nail supplements are the exact ones Klum takes. The “scientific blend of essential vitamins and supplements” is packed into one capsule, giving you a specific amount of vitamins D and E, collagen, biotin and more to “ensure thicker hair, stronger nails, and vibrant skin.” If you ever find yourself upset with broken, peeling nails, dry split ends and a dull, sagging complexion, then this is definitely worth checking out!

We could get skincare inspiration from practically any celebrity, but the problem is, they’re usually recommending products and services that are way out of our budget. That’s why we love Klum’s love for Perfectil. A 30-day supply for under $15? Eternal youth is calling our name!

