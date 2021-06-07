Hilaria Baldwin Uses This Silky, Oil-Free Primer to Perfect Her Eye Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eye makeup can be fierce and powerful…but it can also be kind of a mess! There’s fallout from shadows, plus you have mascaras and eyeliners smudging all over the place, and you also need to make sure your under-eye concealer isn’t sliding around your face. Keeping your eye makeup on point is definitely a job for a top-tier primer!

But which one? How about one with celebrity approval that can be bought right on Amazon? Sign Us up immediately! We found Hilaria Baldwin’s go-to primer for you, and it’s especially going to come in handy in the hot, sweaty weather!

In 2019, Baldwin shot an episode for Elle’s “Waking Up With” series, walking fans through her typical morning, including her 10-minute skincare and makeup routine for whenever she was shooting Mom Brain, her podcast with Daphne Oz. This “silky, state-of-the-art primer” primer made an important appearance, and we wanted to share in case anyone missed it!

“The only time I use primer is when I’m putting on eye makeup,” Baldwin explained, demonstrating with her Veil primer. “And so I’ll just take a teeny, teeny, tiny bit, and I put it just around the eyes and I find that it helps my eye makeup stay on a bit easier.” It can do more than that too.

This primer claims to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and pores, conceal redness (including rosacea!), create a smooth base for your makeup, provide SPF 15 mineral sun protection and even repel water away to keep makeup in place and looking fresh!

This primer is oil-free and recommended for those with acne-prone skin. Its mineral SPF protection makes it a good choice for sensitive skin in general too. It’s also vegan, formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, nanoparticles, oil, fragrance, gluten or synthetic dyes. It’s even cruelty-free!

To use this primer, always start off with clean and moisturized skin. Take ½ to one pump and apply to skin, either targeting the eye area like Baldwin or the entire face. You can then follow up with any sort of foundations or concealers you like, whether they’re cream, liquid or powder. It’s made to work beautifully with all of the above!

This primer comes in two sizes: 1oz and 2oz. Buying the bigger size is actually a huge money saver, so if you’re going to be using this primer a lot, we definitely recommend grabbing that one. Buying two of the 1oz version would cost way more. Whatever you need definitely works for Us though — we just want you to experience some of this magic for yourself!!

