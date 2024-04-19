Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Honestly, flip-flops are synonymous with spring and summer because they’re a simple shoe style that allows you to wear them with practically anything! Whether you prefer slender options or more elevated takes, a good pair of flip-flops can become a new closet staple. Do you love the effortlessness of flip-flops but suffer from foot or heel pain? We found an ultra-comfortable pair of flip-flops that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re only $60 at Zappos!

Related: 16 Vacation Sandals Made for Walking There’s no denying that sandals are a summer staple, but would it kill shoe companies to make them more comfortable? When I wear slides or flip flops out and about, I often have to drag myself home because my feet are in so much pain — and I know I’m not the only one this […]

You will love these Hoka Ora Recovery Flip Flops because they’re so flexible and comfy — seriously! These have the same tech we all have come to know, expect and love from Hoka and they’re super cute! Essentially, the brand put a HOKA oversized midsole and Meta-Rocker geometry into a flip flop and improved the toe straps with a more anatomically friendly fit. They have a soft EVA footbed and have an easy slip-on design. Also, these flops have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is awarded to products that promote good foot health and substantiated by a committee of discerning podiatrists by wear-testing and review of the application and supporting documentation. So, trust Us — you’re in good hands!

Get the Hoka Ora Recovery Flip Flops for $60 at Zappos!

Here at Us, we love flip-flops! I mean, they’re such an effortless option that allows your feet to breathe. The beauty of this pair is that they come with added arch support, which helps to make them more comfy and adds a bit of depth to the style to help alleviate pain for those who deal with plantar fasciitis or neuroma.

Of course, styling these flops is a simple task, and you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a neutral, evergreen look that will keep you feeling airy all spring or summer. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and a flouncy blouse for a streamlined but slightly elevated ensemble — it’s up to you! Further, these shoes come in 10 colors — we love the earthenware and poppy/squash variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.

In regards to these comfy flip flops, a satisfied Zappos shopper noted, “I’m not one for writing reviews — although, I read reviews all the time, but I just had to write one on these. I have a neuroma in my right foot, and it’s very painful every day of my life. This flip-flop is the most comfortable shoe that I have had on my feet in months. It takes all the pressure off the neuroma, and I can walk without pain.” Another reviewer gushed, “The best pair of flips! So comfortable! I love them!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of flip-flops that will keep your feet feeling comfortable and supported, this option from Hoka could do the trick!

See it: Get the Hoka Ora Recovery Flip Flops for $60 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Hoka here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!