The Best Holiday Advent Calendars You Can Buy Right Now

The holidays are such a magical time. It’s exactly why we celebrate them for an entire season rather than just a few days. We can’t let the festive cheer, warm gatherings and delicious food pass us by that quickly.

That’s why we especially love advent calendars as gifts. They turn one gift into what’s usually 12 or more surprises, making sure each new day is filled with excitement and new goodies. There are so many incredible advent calendars available to buy for 2021, with everything from beauty gifts to yummy treats — check out our faves below!

Charlotte Tilbury

This new sparkling release contains 12 makeup and skincare goodies from the celebrity-favorite brand, including the exclusive Pillow Talk Colour Chameleon!

Get Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets ($283 value) for just $200 at Charlotte Tilbury!

ASOS

This advent calendar features 24 days of top-notch products for face and body from brands including Olaplex, Caudalíe, Origins and more. Get everything for $100. That’s 75% in savings!

Get the Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar for just $99 at ASOS!

Voluspa

This is for the candle lover in your life. For 12 days, your recipient will be able to burn a new candle from Voluspa’s Japonica collection. Obviously they can burn them past that too — each candle has an estimated 25-hour burn time!

Get the Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set for just $150 at Nordstrom!



Godiva

This deliciously decadent advent calendar is filled with 24 Godiva chocolates in different flavors. Our favorites are the seasonal ones though, shaped like Santa, a snowman and a penguin!

Get the Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar for just $40 at Godiva!

Missoma

This advent calendar’s packaging is beautiful enough, but the gold-plated jewelry inside each little box is simply gorgeous. The lucky person who receives this is going to have trouble not opening every single box at once!

Get the Advent Calendar ($1,054 value) for just $511 at Missoma!

Friends

Friends fans are going to be possibly even more excited for this advent calendar than they were when Rachel got off the plane. It’s filled with over 40 keepsakes and trinkets!

Get the Insight Editions Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021 but are subject to change.

Uncommon Goods

Perfect for anyone from kids to adults, this advent calendar features 25 days of ingredients, tools and recipes so at the end you can make six different kinds of holiday cookies!

Get the Neil Edley Cookie Making Advent Calendar Cookie Making Advent Calendar for just $70 at Uncommon Goods!

