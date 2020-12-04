Velour Is Back in Style, and This Sweatsuit Totally Nails the Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you needed any more proof that 2020 is full of nonstop surprises, we’re here to announce that velour is back in style. The material that made Juicy Couture into a household name during the early aughts is officially trendy again, and we’re actually thrilled about it!

Wearing velour basically feels like you’re in plush pajamas 24/7 — and who doesn’t love that? Rocking sweats and still looking fashion-forward is the ultimate goal in life, and this two-piece set from HOTOUCH is the perfect way to embrace this nostalgic trend!

Get the HOTOUCH Women’s Velour Long Sleeve Hoodie and Pants Velour Sweat Suit for prices starting at $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweatsuit comes complete with a pair of velour joggers and a pullover sweater to match. This slightly deviates from the classic zip-ups that were so popular back in the day, but the top effortlessly updates that aesthetic. The long sleeves and hem feature the ribbed cuffing we know and love — plus, it has an attached hood!

This two-piece set is currently available in a slew of staple shades. If you’re looking to commit to the throwback look, the baby pink or bright blue hues are certainly your best bet! Who can forget all of the paparazzi snaps of pop culture icons like Paris Hilton strolling up and down Rodeo Drive in their velour sweats? You can instantly recreate that time period with both the pink and blue sweatsuits.

Of course, shoppers are seriously obsessed with this set! In fact, multiple reviewers mention they’re coming back for more colors. We didn’t have a renewed obsession with velour on our 2020 bingo cards, but as we said, nothing’s off limits this year. Now, let’s quench our thirst for nostalgia in the comfiest way possible!

