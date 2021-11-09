Score These Hunter Rain Booties on Sale Before They Sell Out — Up to 25% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s really raining out there (we’re talking pouring), the last thing anyone wants to do is leave the house and get drenched. But why should wet weather put a damper on our plans? With the proper accessories, a dark cloud over our weather apps shouldn’t cause any last-minute cancellations. A great water-repellent jacket, umbrella, and the right pair of rain boots are essential — and it’s time to upgrade for the fall season!

The only problem with shopping for rain boots? Well, they tend to be notoriously uncomfortable. Classic rubber pairs can be seriously hard to walk around in! That’s exactly where Hunter can be of service, and we have our eyes on a particular pair of booties that just so happen to be on sale right now at Nordstrom!

Get the Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $79, available at Nordstrom!

These booties are not only comfortable, but they’re also super easy to slip on and off. You don’t get that with traditional rain boots! Shoppers are thrilled with how their feet feel in them, and also note that they’re excellent to wear if you deal with foot pain. These shoes actually have a slight wedge heel design that provides extra arch support and won’t cause aching. If you plan on wearing them out and about all day long, you’re in luck!

You can pick up these exact boots in a teal shade and an army green, both of which are on sale right now and true to Hunter’s timeless aesthetic. Many shoppers are currently peeping these beauties, so you may want to put your order in ASAP before your size runs out!

Speaking of sizing, here’s a tidbit of advice from experienced reviewers that may be of service to you: The shoes can run a little large, and it could be wise to order them in a half-size down to avoid slippage. But if you prefer to wear thicker socks, your usual size should be suitable! If you’re in the market for rain boots that are far easier to wear than competitors on the market, you’ve met your match. These booties are the winning pair, and the deep discount makes them even more impressive. Sold!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Hunter and shop all of the latest women’s shoe markdowns available at Nordstrom!

