These Flowy, Affordable Pants Will Have You Looking Hamptons-Chic

Here’s the thing about shorts: They help keep us cool and there are plenty of cute pairs out there. Still, when we want or need to dress up for an event, a date or a fancy brunch, they are usually much too casual to be the appropriate choice. But it’s summer! Are we supposed to just wear our long pants even when the temperature is approaching triple digits?

Absolutely not! We simply refuse. Dresses are an option, but when we consider strong winds and chafing legs, we would rather just leave them hanging in the closet. What we really need are pants that look fancy but feel cool (and look cool too, while we’re at it). Not sure what those pants would look like? Let Us show you right now!

Get the HZSONNE Solid Lightweight Flowy Wide Leg Pants starting at just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ready to feel like you’ve been instantly transported to the Hamptons as soon as you put on these flowy pants? This is definitely the closest thing to teleportation we’ve found yet. You’ll immediately picture yourself hanging out by the beach under the gorgeous sunshine, an icy-cold drink in one hand a brand-new designer bag in the other. We are living for this daydream right now!

These pants have vertical pleats traveling down from the high-rise, elasticized waistband to elongate your legs. As the bell silhouette widens around the knees, the pleats soften, only to gather tightly again to create a natural ruffle hem hitting just above the ankles. The silhouette is stunning, to say the least, and these pants undoubtedly take the wide leg trend to new heights!

These pants are so breezy and lightweight, you might actually come to prefer them over shorts even when the sun is beating down on your skin. If you’re feeling cuter and cooler all at once, we’re pretty sure you’ve won the fashion game!

These HZSONNE pants are currently available in two everyday colors: black and khaki. We think they’d look fabulous over a bodysuit or a bra top, letting a fitted top complement the wide leg bottoms, or you could even wear them over a swimsuit. Try taking it a step even further with heeled sandals and a linen blouse. Perfection! Hamptons, here we come — even if we’re on the other side of the country!

