This Woven Sweater Has the ‘Perfect Oversized Fit’ for Fall

After spending the majority of the year in pajamas, we’re still feeling a little iffy about real clothes. Looks-wise, we’re all about them. But actually wearing them? Whoa, there — let’s slow it down a little. You want us to actually wear clothes that, like…fit?

Soft, oversized loungewear pieces are simply more comfortable than fitted, real-world pieces. We can all agree on that one. But that’s why fall is a superior season when it comes to fashion. Instead of making the quick switch back to tight, clingy clothes, we can make the smoothest transition ever, trading our old sweatshirt for a new sweater that’s equally as cozy, but way cuter!

Get the Iandroiy Batwing Sleeve Ribbed Knit Oversized Pullover Sweater starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This woven pullover sweater has a fine and lightweight knit, allowing it to drape effortlessly down your torso and around your hips. It’s just oversized enough to keep things slouchy-chic without totally concealing your own beautiful shape. It has a nice amount of stretch to it too!

This sweater has dolman sleeves to add to that effortless aura, along with a wide V-neckline that can easily be adjusted to fall off one shoulder, revealing either bare skin underneath or a peek of a cute bralette or camisole. Pulling everything together are the seam details you’ll find starting at the point of the V and traveling all the way down to the hem. This hem has a slight high-low effect, the material in front rising to meet that center seam detail!

This sweater is currently available in 10 solid colors: black, white, mauve, khaki, wine red, green, navy, light pink, light blue and beige. We’re loving the mauve shade for fall, especially when paired with a fuzzy beanie or sleek fedora. As for your bottoms, you can go with anything from ripped jeans to flowy trousers, or you could try a pair of leggings or joggers to keep things super comfy.

While oversized is one of our favorite fits, it can be confusing when it comes to actually picking out your size, especially when you’re shopping online. Avoid having to deal with a return or exchange and make sure to scroll down the Amazon page to find the brand’s size chart so you can choose based on exact measurements.

Getting dressed isn’t so scary after all, huh? And don’t worry — because come spring and summer, we’ll be here to find even more comfy picks for you so you can keep your wardrobe your happy place all year long!

