Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re obsessed with Instagram filters or roll your eyes when they pop up on your feed, they are certainly here to stay. We have all witnessed what a filter can do for our appearance, and sometimes, it’s miraculous. Don’t you wish you could mimic some of these filters IRL? We definitely do!

Luckily, that might be possible. All it takes are the right products, such as a finishing powder — exactly like this one from Ilia Beauty. It’s become a holy grail essential for countless shoppers, and it can upgrade your makeup look for hours on end!

Get the Soft Focus Finishing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

If you’re new to the makeup game, you may not know just how important a finishing powder is. This is the product that can help lock in your makeup and make it look flawless in every photo you take — no matter how long your day or night has lasted. The popular finishing powder from Ilia Beauty will keep your beat secure, which is an incredible innovation that’s extra beneficial in the summertime. We all know that the heat brings an influx of unwanted sweat, which can have detrimental effects on your makeup. No one wants their foundation to melt off hours after they leave the house!

While you can technically use any finishing powder to keep your makeup in place, this option from Ilia Beauty seriously looks like an Instagram filter come to life. It can help smooth out your complexion and make your skin look that much more flawless thanks to its shine-free formula, which the brand states is “undetectable to the eye.” Basically, this is a solid secret weapon to have in your purse at all times. You never know when you’re going to want to strike a pose!

Get the Soft Focus Finishing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

Shoppers are thrilled with the translucence of the product and the natural, matte look it instantly creates. As a bonus, it reportedly smells fabulous as well — but the best part about this powder may be that it won’t strip your skin of moisture, which is a common problem with similar products on the market. This miracle worker will help hydrate your skin and still leave it with a wonderful, sleek appearance thanks to ingredients like aloe, anti-bacterial rosemary and oil-combatting bamboo. With this powder on deck, filters and Facetune may be out of your life forever!

See it: Get the Soft Focus Finishing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the incredible makeup and skincare available from Ilia Beauty!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!