Has anyone else noticed how all over the place handbag trends have been lately? First, oversized bags were all the rage — then it was all about miniature micro purses that can’t even hold a smartphone. Yes, the trends are totally fun — don’t get Us wrong. Still, there’s something to be said for simple purses that feature the functionality we need when there’s a jam-packed day on the calendar.

If you’re out and about and want to stay organized and comfy, a crossbody bag is the way to go. Need a new one? This option from Isabella has all of the compartments you could ever need, and is beyond affordable.

Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag (Brown)

The purse is made from vegan leather, but it looks as luxe as the real thing. While there are quite a few up for grabs, the brown shade has a distressed effect that makes the leather look all the more genuine. This is a super compact purse, but it easily fits all of your essentials. Unless you tend to travel like Mary Poppins on a daily basis, all you likely need is a small wallet, a set of keys, a phone and maybe a lipgloss to get you through the afternoon!

Even if you need to stow more items during the day, this purse keeps you super organized. There are two zippers on the front and one in the back, and there’s another zip pocket inside the main compartment — bringing Us to a total of five separate pockets.

As we mentioned, we’re partial to the brown hue — after all, it blends with our fall color palette. But if brown’s not your color, there’s plenty more where that came from! Score this purse in basic black or beige, or go from a brighter hue like red or mint green. This purse may not turn heads on the street like a furry pink clutch, but it has the classic style and functionality you can always rely on!

