Reviewers Say This $9 Lash Separator Is Their Best Beauty Purchase

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even the most top-of-the-line mascara can lead to some potential mishaps while applying — the most frustrating one of all being clumping! If you love creating a dramatic lash and layering your mascara, there’s a chance some awkward and thick chunks will start to form.

If that happens, what are you supposed to do? Use the mascara wand to try and even the product out? That doesn’t always work, considering your mascara applicator is already caked in product and not exactly designed for this specific task. What you need is a lash separator, and we found the perfect one on Amazon that costs just $9!

Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.



This handy little tool was made specifically to help brush out and separate your lashes either pre- or post-mascara application. You can say goodbye to clumping for good with this separator in tow! The curved brush is shaped to follow your lash line and has tiny metal teeth that help to gently brush through the lashes, creating more definition and removing any excess product. There are also two longer curved metal points on the ends to make sure you don’t poke yourself in this super sensitive area.

Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is also an excellent tool to use if you’re applying false lashes and want to help blend your real ones with the synthetic strip, or if you have lash extensions that need taming after a restful night’s sleep. Shoppers are calling this the “best beauty buy” they have made to date, and claim it’s a “must-have” for anyone who’s obsessed with making their mascara look absolutely perfect. At just $9, we’re totally willing to get on board and give this tool try. This may not seem like the ultimate summer priority, but it could be a potential game-changer in your everyday beauty routine!

See it: Get the Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Japonesque and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!