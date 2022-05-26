The Glossier Beauty Products That Captured Sarah Shahi’s Heart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Glossier has truly become a phenomenon in the beauty world over the past handful of years, focusing on natural beauty with skincare always coming first. The products are a hit with shoppers everywhere — and that includes celebrities and their makeup artists!

We’ve seen Olivia Rodrigo repping the brand lately, and Sex/Life actress Sarah Shahi is now also discovering the brand’s greatness. She recently posted about a Glossier haul on her Instagram Stories, and it inspired Us to go shopping — especially during the Friends of Glossier sale, which lasts through May 31!

Get Balm Dotcom (originally $12) for just $10 with code FOG22 at Glossier for a limited time!

Get Futuredew (originally $24) for just $19 with code FOG22 at Glossier for a limited time!

Balm Dotcom

“Much more of a conventional gloss,” Shahi wrote about her Cherry Balm Dotcom from the brand. “Slippery. A little too on the shiny side to be natural looking, how I usually like my makeup to look. But still so so pretty.” Later on, she wrote, “Conclusion/ @glossier balms rule.”

Balm Dotcom is a hydrating, protective, universal skin salve made with castor oil, beeswax and lanolin to seal in moisture, as well as rice brand and rosemary leaf extracts to deliver antioxidants to the skin on your lips. It comes in 10 amazing flavors, and the Cherry version even has a sheer red tint!

Over 5,000 shoppers have reviewed Balm Dotcom, making it a top-rated product. They say it’s “the best bedside lip balm to end all others” and that it’s “a versatile essential” that feels like “a hug for your lips”!

Get Balm Dotcom (originally $12) for just $10 with code FOG22 at Glossier for a limited time!

Futuredew

Shahi wasn’t done there though. She also wrote, “Ps- wearing the dewy oil serum which I’m totally hooked on now.” That oil serum? Glossier’s Futuredew. Like Balm Dotcom, Futuredew is an amazing fusion of skincare and makeup!

This oil/serum hybrid is known as “a shortcut to the way your skin looks after a full skincare routine,” claiming to deliver a glow that lasts up to 12 hours. It’s made with plant-based extracts to brighten up your complexion, and it’s totally vegan and non-comedogenic. Use it after sunscreen in the morning and before makeup!

Shoppers say this works wonderfully as a primer — “the primer of my dreams” — and that it’s a “holy grail Glossier product” for them. They say it’s a “no makeup makeup essential”!

Get Futuredew (originally $24) for just $19 with code FOG22 at Glossier for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out all bestsellers here and shop sets to save even more at Glossier!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!