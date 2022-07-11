Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Reportedly Loves This All-Purpose Hydrating Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From the moment she appeared on Friends, Jennifer Aniston instantly became an It girl. It’s hardly a surprise! Not only is she incredibly talented, she’s utterly radiant. She looks effortlessly gorgeous at all times, and it’s hard to imagine she’s ever had to deal with a skin concern in her life. But at the end of the day, we’re all human — and we all go on journeys with our skincare. These days, Aniston has a top-tier team to help her out, and luckily, we’ve seen the scoop on what her facialist recommends!

In an interview with Who What Wear, Melanie Simon dished out her best product picks — which included an all-purpose cream that seriously caught our attention. It supposedly helps with every type of issue you may have — be it dryness, irritation or even stretch marks!

Get the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream for $32 (11% off) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re talking about the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, and its namesake definitely holds strong. As Simon explained it, “This is a great go-to at night for eyelids, the corners of your lips, and your neck.” The formula has intense hydrating properties that may help any dry areas come back to life, plus potentially help diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles in those regions. Color Us interested!

This cream is fully naturally-sourced, so it’s ideal for the sensitive parts of the skin and the rest of your body. It can be used to heal stubborn stretch marks or scars that you want to get rid of — and even cellulite! Shoppers call it a “miracle cream,” and note it’s made them become “devoted” to the product for life. Sometimes, the best skincare options come from brands that may surprise you — just like this moisturizer. If your skin is ever feeling dull and in need of an extra boost, try this cream! It’s true: We’ll take recommendations from Jennifer Aniston’s skincare specialist whenever we can.

