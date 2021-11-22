Keep Your Legs Toasty With the Same Tights That Jennifer Aniston Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us, or did it go from fall to winter overnight? A few weeks ago, we didn’t mind rocking bare legs with mini skirts and over-the-knee boots. Now, we start shivering the moment a gust of wind blows over our exposed skin. We’re in full hibernation mode, but we don’t want to give up all our favorite frocks just because temperatures are dropping. Trust Us — it’s still possible to stay warm in colder weather without wearing pants.

So, what’s our seasonal solution? Tights. But of course, not all stockings are the same — the ideal pair is thick yet breathable, taut yet comfortable and durable yet flexible. The last thing we want to worry about is ruining our tights with tears, so quality matters. For style inspiration, we turned to one of the most influential trendsetters in Hollywood — Jennifer Aniston. The Friends alum wore a pair of sheer Wolford tights on The Ellen Show in 2016, so the hosiery brand has been our go-to ever since. And Aniston even wore a face mask by Wolford last year.

Amazon has a wide selection of Wolford products — some of which are currently on sale. Read on to shop these top-tier tights!

Get the Wolford Tights starting at just $23 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

From sheer to opaque tights, Wolford has got you covered for all your winter needs. You can’t go wrong with Wolford’s Pure 50 tights, a top-rated matte style. Featuring an extra wide waistband, these seamless stockings are super soft. And the Neon 40 are arguably Wolford’s most popular pair of pantyhose — semi-sheer with a lovely sheen. Wolford yarn is produced with extra elastane for enhanced durability, so these tights are much less likely to snag than others on the market.

Shoppers say that it’s absolutely worth it to splurge on these products’ luxury price tags because of their high quality and longevity. One customer even called Wolford the “Rolls Royce of pantyhose.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “Wolford is the best of the best. Well worth the price, as they last almost forever.” And according to this review, “I was told that these are the best nylons to buy and I totally agree. They are comfortable, soft and don’t run or snag.” What more could you ask for?

We suggest wearing winter dresses with black tights and tall boots or booties. Sheer pantyhose has a slightly edgy, barely-there feel, while opaque tights are always classic and sophisticated. No matter which style you choose, embrace the cold with Wolford’s timeless tights!

